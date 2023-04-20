LP Building Solutions Partners With Outland Youth Employment Program

Award-winning program introduces Indigenous youth to careers in natural resource industries through hands-on learning opportunities

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LP Building Solutions (LP), a leading manufacturer of high-performance building products, has announced a partnership with the Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP), a cornerstone initiative of Canadian-based nonprofit Dexterra Community Initiatives, which manages a national network of innovative education, training and work opportunities for high school-aged Indigenous youth.

"LP's involvement with the OYEP Indigenous forestry program exemplifies the company's commitment to building strong relationships with Indigenous youth, promoting sustainability within the forestry industry, and contributing to the growth of local economies," said LP Indigenous Relations Specialist Davee Palmantier. "We are proud to support such an important program that is fostering the next generation of LP leaders."

Since its founding in 2000, OYEP has been providing equitable employment and education opportunities for Indigenous youth by partnering with employment stakeholders, such as LP. OYEP has partnered with an excess of 130 communities, supported more than 850 students, and planted 2.5 million trees through its camps, which focus on the development of professional skills and offering hands-on work experience in the natural resource industry.

According to OYEP, Indigenous communities face several barriers that can make mainstream training, education and employment challenging. These barriers have caused significant socio-economic gaps between Indigenous and non-Indigenous populations in Canada, with the pandemic compounding this effect. OYEP strives to close this gap by supporting youth through culturally sensitive education, training, and work opportunities available across the country.

"OYEP is a national network of innovative education, training and work opportunities for Indigenous youth that includes our award-winning six-week land-based summer program," said OYEP Western Operations Manager Peter Bird. "OYEP wraparound support services are available across the country and summer-based programs are currently available in Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. OYEP has worked toward equity and opportunity for Indigenous youth and communities since 2000."

LP became a platinum-level sponsor of OYEP in 2022. The opportunity for collaboration first arose when OYEP held a camp in Duck Mountain Provincial Park, Manitoba near LP's Swan Valley facility. LP's Swan Valley team hosted OYEP's summer program participants on-site, providing mill and logging tours and all-terrain vehicle training.

LP's commitment supports not only OYEP's six-week summer programs, but also the nonprofit's year-round services to provide Indigenous students with preemployment resources, education, scholarship/bursary support, housing, transportation and childcare solutions, job placements, internships and more.

About LP Building Solutions

As a leader in high-performance building solutions, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LP Building Solutions, NYSE: LPX) manufactures engineered wood products that meet the demands of builders, remodelers and homeowners worldwide. LP's extensive portfolio of innovative and dependable products includes Siding Solutions (LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding, LP® SmartSide® ExpertFinish® Trim & Siding, LP BuilderSeries® Lap Siding and LP® Outdoor Building Solutions™), LP Structural Solutions (LP® TechShield® Radiant Barrier, LP WeatherLogic® Air & Water Barrier, LP Legacy® Premium Sub-Flooring, LP® FlameBlock® Fire-Rated Sheathing, LP NovaCore™ Thermal Insulated Sheathing and LP® TopNotch® 350 Durable Sub-Flooring) and oriented strand board (OSB). In addition to product solutions, LP provides industry-leading customer service and warranties. Since its founding in 1972, LP has been Building a Better World™ by helping customers construct beautiful, durable homes while shareholders build lasting value. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, LP operates 22 plants across the U.S., Canada, Chile and Brazil. For more information, visit LPCorp.com.

About the Outland Youth Employment Program (OYEP)

OYEP was developed in 2000 to provide economic opportunities for Indigenous youth interested in the Ontario forestry sector. Since then, OYEP has grown into a national award-winning network offering training, education and employment opportunities to Indigenous youth. OYEP's growth and successes have been made possible by consulting and partnering with public, private, Indigenous and educational organizations. These partnerships ensure that OYEP is responding to regionally specific labor market and community needs while ensuring that core program deliverables are being met.

