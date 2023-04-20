Koning Corporation to Attend Upcoming Society of Breast Imaging Symposium

WASHINGTON, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Koning Corporation, the leading developer and manufacturer of the innovative Koning Vera Breast CT, is proud to announce its participation in the upcoming Society of Breast Imaging Symposium to be held May 4-7 in Washington, DC. This event will bring together healthcare professionals and experts in breast imaging to discuss the latest advancements in breast cancer detection and treatment.

As a company dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative breast CT technology, Koning Corporation is excited to showcase its latest device at the conference. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the company's cutting-edge imaging system, which is already in use around the world, with several more installations in the pipeline to be completed within the next several months.

"We are honored to participate in the Society of Breast Imaging Symposium and to share our Koning Vera Breast CT with prominent breast imaging professionals from around the world," says David Georges, President of Koning US. "Our mission is to improve the lives of patients through a non-compression alternative to conventional mammography, while providing accurate images that will allow for earlier detection and treatment of breast cancer."

Leading up to the event, the SBI Forum has seen increased chatter about Breast CT and its benefits and drawbacks. These conversations have brought big industry names into the fold, and have increased interest in what Breast CT has to offer versus conventional mammography.

The Society of Breast Imaging Symposium is one of the biggest annual events for healthcare professionals in the breast imaging industry. The conference will feature a range of educational sessions and presentations, as well as opportunities for attendees to network with peers and industry experts.

To visit Koning Corporation at the event, stop by booth #127. To learn more about the company and its innovative technology, please visit www.koninghealth.com.

About Koning: Koning is a global Health Technology company focused on improving the breast imaging industry with its patented Koning Vera Breast CT (KBCT). Koning's vision is to create a revolution in medical imaging through advanced computed tomography technology that dramatically improves the way clinicians visualize and evaluate breast tissue. The KBCT is expected to optimize early disease detection, diagnosis, intervention, and treatment, and will improve survival rates for millions of patients worldwide. For more information, visit Koning's website or email Koning at info@koningcorporation.com.

