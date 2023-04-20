Holland America Line Announces First Grand Voyage 'Pole-to-Pole' Cruise Roundtrip from the U.S.

133-day Grand Voyage in 2025 spans five continents on south-to-north route including Antarctica and the Arctic Circle; offered simultaneously with 2025 Grand World Voyage

SEATTLE, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland America Line will sail what is believed to be the first ever Grand Voyage "Pole-to-Pole" roundtrip from the United States in 2025. Details of the new 133-day sailing along with a simultaneous 124-day 2025 Grand World Voyage were announced today by President Gus Antorcha aboard Zuiderdam to Grand World Voyage guests currently sailing in the North Sea.

Westerdam in Sydney (PRNewswire)

With the Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole and Grand World Voyage both departing in January 2025, this will be the first time that Holland America Line is offering two Grand Voyages of more than 120 days simultaneously. The Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole aboard Volendam enables cruisers to visit five continents on a journey that travels south-to-north, while the Grand World Voyage aboard Zuiderdam covers six continents on an east-to-west route, each conveniently sailing roundtrip from a U.S. homeport.

"This will be a truly historic pair of voyages," Antorcha told guests. "Our Grand World Voyage travels east to west and our other Grands focus on one region, so designing this first-of-its-kind route that explores south to north roundtrip from the U.S. is an incredible way to allow our guests two different choices to travel across the world."

"Detailed planning went into this voyage to ensure we're visiting destinations when the weather is favorable, and we included locations that are sought after like the Amazon River, Greenland and Iceland, in addition to Antarctica and the Arctic," said Paul Grigsby, vice president for deployment and itinerary planning for Holland America Line. "We've created two voyages that linger in ports for memorable moments and several overnight stays. We even timed it so the two voyages will meet-up to share an overnight experience in Barcelona."

Starting today (April 20), travelers interested in either the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 2025 Grand World Voyage can call Holland America Line's World Cruise Reservations Desk or a travel advisor to make a deposited Future Cruise Request. Guests with a deposited Future Cruise Request will get priority booking confirmation prior to the two voyages officially opening to the public May 24, 2023.

2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole Highlights — Volendam

133 days. Departing Jan. 25, 2025 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale .

Follows a south-north-south route through the Panama Canal, down along the west coast of South America to Antarctica , then up along Argentina and Brazil to the heart of the Amazon River. The ship then crosses the Atlantic Ocean to Africa , sails north to Europe and up to the North Cape before heading west across the northern Atlantic Ocean via Iceland and Greenland , and finally down the eastern shores of North America .

Pole to Pole: Down south Volendam spends four days of scenic cruising in Antarctica and up north the ship crosses the Arctic Circle to the North Cape.

68 total ports across five continents and 28 countries.

8 overnight calls: Fuerte Amador , Panama ; Callao ( Lima ), Peru ; Buenos, Aires, Argentina ; Rio de Janeiro, Brazil ; Barcelona, Spain ; Lisbon, Portugal ; and Reykjavik, Iceland .

Memorable Moments: Panama Canal transit, Cape Horn, Antarctica , Falkland Islands , exploring the Amazon River, Strait of Gibraltar , Norwegian fjords, North Cape, Iceland and Greenland .

2025 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Zuiderdam

124 days. Departing Jan. 4, 2025 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale .

Transits the Panama Canal and makes way to Easter Island before crossing the South Pacific to Australia . Explores the Great Barrier Reef en route to Indonesia and Sri Lanka , then sails south to Cape Town, South Africa , by way of the Seychelles , back up along the eastern coast of Africa , through the Suez Canal to Portugal before crossing the Atlantic Ocean.

46 total ports in 32 countries across six continents.

9 overnight calls: Callao (two nights); Easter Island ; Papeete, Tahiti; Sydney, Australia ; Singapore ; Cape Town ; Mombasa, Kenya ; Safaga, Egypt ; and Barcelona .

7 late-night departures: Manta, Ecuador ; Seychelles ; Cape Town and Durban, South Africa ; Aqaba, Jordan ; Civitavecchia ( Rome ), Italy ; and Gibraltar , U.K.

Memorable Moments: Panama Canal transit, two nights at Callao allowing time to visit Machu Picchu, Easter Island , scenic cruising in the Great Barrier Reef, two full days in Cape Town , the opportunity to visit Petra from Jordan and experience Luxor from Safaga.

Grand Rendezvous in Barcelona

On April 24, 2025, Volendam and Zuiderdam will meet in Barcelona, Spain, for a joint overnight call, bringing the two Grand Voyages together for a celebration. Special festivities involving both ships will mark the occasion of the perfectly planned dual visit.

Early Booking Bonus Benefits

Guests who book the full 133-day Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 124-day Grand World Voyage by June 3, 2024, receive onboard spending credits and amenities valued at up to $8,800 or $8,500 respectively, per person. New perks for all guests who book early feature complimentary Surf Wi-Fi package, a $500 air credit per person if booked through Flight Ease and complimentary roundtrip airport transfers to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport.

Additional extras can include complimentary luggage delivery service to and from the Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid crew appreciation and laundry and drycleaning service when booking certain stateroom categories. Terms and conditions apply. Visit hollandamerica.com for full details.

A Grand Onboard Experience

On each Grand Voyage, Holland America Line ships provide gracious service, superior amenities and unexpected experiences. Guests can relax during leisurely days at sea, taking advantage of the extra time to participate in shipboard activities. Shipboard entertainment shines in the evening with local cultural performers and special guest headliners. Festive gala balls and dressy nights create memorable moments, along with a Captain's Grand Voyage Dinner. Dining is elevated to a new level on each Grand Voyage with menus that change daily and are seldom repeated, featuring local ingredients and regional cuisine.

Guests who want to make a Future Cruise Request for a stateroom on the 2025 Grand Voyage: Pole-to-Pole or 2025 Grand World Voyage can contact their travel advisor or call World Cruise Reservations: 1-800-522-3399.

For more information about other Holland America Line voyages, consult a travel advisor, call 1-877-SAIL HAL (877-724-5425) or visit hollandamerica.com.

Editors Note: Photos are available at https://www.cruiseimagelibrary.com/c/or6uqew0.

Find Holland America Line on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and the Holland America Blog. You can also access all social media outlets via the home page at hollandamerica.com.

About Holland America Line

Holland America Line, part of Carnival Corporation and plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL and NYSE:CUK), has been exploring the world for 150 years with expertly crafted itineraries, extraordinary service and genuine connections to each destination. Offering an ideal mid-sized ship experience, its fleet visits nearly 400 ports in 114 countries around the world and has shared the thrill of Alaska for 75 years — longer than any other cruise line. Holland America Line's 11 vessels feature a diverse range of enriching activities and amenities focused on destination immersion and personalized travel. The best live music at sea fills each evening at Music Walk, and dining venues feature exclusive selections from a Culinary Council of world-famous chefs.

CONTACT: Bill Zucker, Erik Elvejord PHONE: 800-637-5029, 206-626-9890 EMAIL: pr@hollandamerica.com

Oosterdam in Antarctica (PRNewswire)

One of Holland America Line's Ships Sails in the Panama Canal (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Holland America Line