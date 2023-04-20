Daniel Taggart Joins Rely Credit as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

IRVING, Texas, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rely Credit, a subsidiary of financial innovator TF Holdings, Inc. has hired Dan Taggart as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. In this new role, Dan will lead this relatively new company's growth and profitability strategies using his vast knowledge gained from spending over 25 years in the consumer lending industry.

In his last corporate executive role at Regional Management Corp., Dan was the Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Risk Officer leading the growth and success of the business for over 5 years. Prior to that, Dan was Executive Vice President of Agility 360, a financial services consultancy. Dan also spent over 11 years at Citigroup, holding a variety of positions including Senior Vice President and Senior Credit Officer, among others. While at Citigroup, Dan managed multiple default operational units supporting various aspects of mortgage servicing and loss mitigation.

"Having launched Rely Credit over a year ago, we are excited for Dan to take the lead to build Rely Credit through our retail footprint with key partners serving the Hispanic marketplace. His role will be critical to the future success of our company and Dan's experience is a perfect fit for this position," said Martin J. Wong, Chairman and CEO of TF Holdings, Inc.

Dan said, "I'm looking forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to this new position and creating a plan for growing Rely Credit. I am grateful to be joining a company that sees the value in serving this growing community."

Rely Credit is a consumer lender using the financial technology of its affiliates to offer bilingual loans that are convenient and affordable to the underserved and unbanked communities.

Rely Credit provides retail loan products that are affordable, help establish credit and are inclusive of all members in the communities we serve, regardless of credit experience. Rely Credit is a fully owned subsidiary of TF Holdings, Inc. TF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary companies provides credit and financial wellness tools to consumers, and licenses loan origination, risk underwriting and loan management software to lenders. The company is based in Irving, Texas.

