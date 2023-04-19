SymphonyAI Summit Rated 4.5 of 5 Stars* in Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of Customer, Higher than Other IT Service Management Platform Vendors, Including ServiceNow, BMC, Ivanti, and Atlassian

2023 is the fifth consecutive time SymphonyAI Summit has been recognized as a Customers' Choice

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, announced today that it has been named a Customers' Choice in the 2023 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms.

SymphonyAI Summit has been named a Customers' Choice for five years. In 2023, 60% of the total customer reviewers gave SymphonyAI Summit 5 out of 5 stars. The vendors recognized as a Customers' Choice meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience and the market average User Interest and Adoption. Access a copy of the full report here.

SymphonyAI Summit's AI-enabled enterprise workflow software unifies service management, asset management, an AI-powered virtual agent, and operations management into a single, easy-to-use, enterprise-grade platform for service requests across an organization. Through AI-driven intelligence and workflow automation, SymphonyAI Summit's tools are designed to understand the context of an issue and automatically resolve incidents or service requests.

"Delivering value to our enterprise customers is our number one priority, and we believe being recognized as a Gartner Customers' Choice for the fifth time in a row underscores that commitment," said Satyen Vyas, CEO of SymphonyAI Summit. "The market is hungry for an excellent enterprise-grade, easy-to-use, cost-effective service management and enterprise workflow automation offering. We believe SymphonyAI Summit is meeting that need with our AI-enabled platform that helps organizations simplify work, drive productivity, and please users. Ultimately, the customers' experience of our product and service excellence is what truly matters."

Gartner Peer Insights is a free peer review and ratings platform and ratings platform designed for enterprise software and services decision makers. Reviews are organized by products in markets that are defined by Gartner Research in Magic Quadrant and Market Guide documents. The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights' reviews into insights for IT decision makers. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process, as it focuses on direct peer experiences of implementing and operating a solution. In this document, only vendors with 20 or more eligible published reviews (and 15 or more ratings for "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") during the specified 18-month submission period are included. Reviews from vendor partners or end users of companies with less than $50M in revenue are excluded from this methodology.

Please click here to access a full copy of the Gartner Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms.

About Gartner Peer Insights

Gartner Peer Insights is a public platform that offers verified, first-hand reviews of enterprise software and services from experienced IT professionals.

*Ratings and reviews based on 208 total reviews as of 31 January 2023 in the IT Service Management Platforms market.

Attribution - Gartner, Voice of the Customer for IT Service Management Platforms, Peer Contributors, 24 March 2023.

Disclaimer- GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a trademark and service mark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About SymphonyAI Summit

SymphonyAI Summit, a SymphonyAI division, provides a unified AI-enabled service, asset, and operations management platform. Enterprises use SymphonyAI Summit to dramatically reduce IT management cost and complexity while improving efficiency, productivity, predictability, and control. Leading enterprises across financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, education, and many more verticals are delivering exceptional user experiences while lowering IT costs using SymphonyAI Summit.

About SymphonyAI

SymphonyAI is building the leading enterprise AI SaaS company for digital transformation across the most critical and resilient growth verticals, including retail, consumer packaged goods, finance, manufacturing, media, and IT/enterprise service management. SymphonyAI verticals have many leading enterprises as clients. Since its founding in 2017, SymphonyAI has grown rapidly to 3,000 talented leaders, data scientists, and other professionals. SymphonyAI is a SAIGroup company, backed by a $1 billion commitment from successful entrepreneur and philanthropist Dr. Romesh Wadhwani. Learn more at www.symphonyai.com.

