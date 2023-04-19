Paessler brings the worlds of OT and IT closer together with its first product extension for PRTG

Paessler PRTG OPC UA Server: Created for the specialized needs of the industrial sector

CHICAGO, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paessler AG today announced the launch of its first product extension to its award-winning monitoring solutions. Paessler PRTG OPC UA Server is designed for customers in the industrial sector, specifically teams in operational technology (OT), who need to receive valuable information from both IT and OT monitoring displayed in their supervisory and control systems (such as SCADA, MES, DCS, and others).

PRTG OPC UA Server allows OT admins to monitor infrastructures through supervisory and control system architecture.

This product extension represents a significant milestone for the company as it further expands its product portfolio to the industrial sector. IT/OT convergence will build the bridge to more efficient processes in industrial environments and solutions like OPC UA Server will provide real, tangible value to OT professionals.

"We are thrilled to launch OPC UA Server, our first product extension to Paessler PRTG," said Helmut Binder, CEO of Paessler. "As we continue to evolve our product portfolio, we recognize the importance of expanding our solutions to meet the unique needs of industrial customers. This product extension demonstrates our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions that meet the demands in the world of OT."

Together with Paessler PRTG, OPC UA Server allows OT admins and plant operators to monitor their infrastructures through their supervisory and control system architecture. OPC UA Server expands Paessler PRTG's field of application by bringing a comprehensive overview of various IT and OT elements into OPC UA-capable systems. Further benefits are central alerting via existing alert chains, enrichment of quality control data with data from IT/OT components, as well as interactive alarm handling between IT and OT personnel.

Initially, this product extension will operate exclusively with Paessler PRTG Network Monitor with active maintenance, and its coverage will be extended to Paessler PRTG Hosted Monitor and Paessler PRTG Enterprise Monitor in the coming months.

"We believe that OPC UA Server will help industrial customers to get a comprehensive overview of their industrial networks and environments. This also includes the reduction of downtime and therefore improvement of their plant infrastructures," said Johannes Liegert, product manager IoT & Industry at Paessler. "Using Paessler PRTG with this product extension, operators and engineers have more data at their fingertips and can thereby make better decisions."

As the requirements in the OT world are diverse, OPC UA Server comes in three feature-based pricing tiers in the form of subscription-based models. Quotes for the new product extension, which is available now, can be requested by contacting Paessler's customer service by clicking on the Free Trial button on this page. Customers of Paessler PRTG with an OPC UA Server subscription will receive comprehensive support from Paessler, including access to training materials.

About Paessler AG

Paessler believes monitoring plays a vital part in reducing humankind's consumption of resources. Monitoring data helps its customers save resources, from optimizing their IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures to reducing energy consumption or emissions – for our future and our environment. That is why Paessler offers monitoring solutions for businesses across all industries and all sizes, from SMBs to large enterprises. Paessler works with renowned partners, and together they tackle the monitoring challenges of an ever-changing world.

Since 1997, when Paessler first introduced PRTG Network Monitor, it has combined its in-depth monitoring knowledge with an innovative spirit. Today, more than 500,000 users in over 170 countries rely on PRTG and other Paessler solutions to monitor their complex IT, OT, and IoT infrastructures. Paessler's products empower its customers to monitor everything and thus help them optimize their resources.

Learn more about Paessler and its products at www.paessler.com

