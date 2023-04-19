NICKELODEON TO AIR GABBY'S DOLLHOUSE, MARKING LINEAR DEBUT FOR HIT PRESCHOOL SERIES FROM DREAMWORKS ANIMATION, BEGINNING MONDAY, MAY 1, AT 8 P.M. (ET/PT) ON NICK JR. CHANNEL

Share it: @NickJr #GabbyOnNickJr #GabbysDollhouse

Click HERE for art and click HERE to embed promo.

BURBANK, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nickelodeon will welcome preschoolers into the magical world of Gabby's Dollhouse, marking the linear debut for the hit mixed-media series from DreamWorks Animation, beginning Monday, May 1, at 8 p.m. (ET/PT) on the Nick Jr. channel. The hybrid live-action and animated series follows the super fun adventures of Gabby, as she unboxes a brand-new surprise in every episode before jumping into a fantastical world full of adorable cat characters that live inside her magical dollhouse. Following the premiere, new episodes from the first season will continue to roll out Monday through Thursday for three consecutive weeks on the Nick Jr. channel.

Nickelodeon Logo (PRNewswire)

In the Gabby's Dollhouse episode, "Spaceship," premiering Monday, May 1, the dollhouse delivery is a spaceship that takes off with a sleeping CatRat inside. Gabby, Pandy and Kitty Fairy have to get the ship back into The Fairy Tail Garden before Floyd--who thinks it's the best kitty toy ever--gets his paws on it! Created and executive produced by Traci Paige Johnson (Blue's Clues, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood) and Jennifer Twomey (Blue's Clues, Team Umizoomi), the series helps to teach kids to revel in their mistakes, fail fantastically and always keep a curious mind.

Gabby's Dollhouse stars Laila Lockhart Kraner (Black-ish), as Gabby and features the voice talents of: Tucker Chandler (I Lost My Body), as Pandy Paws; Tara Strong (The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle), as Kitty Fairy and Mama Box Cat; Donovan Patton (Blues Clues), as CatRat; Juliet Donenfeld (She-Ra and the Princesses of Power), as Cakey Cat; Maggie Lowe (We Bare Bears), as Baby Box Cat; Secunda Wood (Fast & Furious: Spy Racers), as MerCat; Sainty Nelsen (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!), as Pillow Cat; Eduardo Franco (Stranger Things), as DJ Catnip; and Carla Tassara (Carmen San Diego, Elena of Avalor), as Carlita.

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation's hit series Gabby's Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with their new friend Gabby and all her kitty friends. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby's activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has become one of the fastest growing brands in the preschool space, inspiring an award-winning toy line, publishing, home, apparel, and more, as well as original music, a top-rated app and a growing YouTube channel visited by millions of fans weekly. Additionally, Gabby's Dollhouse continues to lend itself to global fan experiences including Universal theme park activations, live events and much more.

DreamWorks Animation (DWA), a division of the Universal Filmed Entertainment Group, within NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation, is a global family entertainment company with feature film and television brands. The company's deep portfolio of intellectual property is supported by a robust, worldwide consumer products practice, which includes licensing, and location-based entertainment venues around the world. DWA's feature film heritage includes many of the world's most beloved characters and franchises, including Shrek, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Spirit, Trolls, The Boss Baby and 2022's The Bad Guys and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish have amassed more than $15 billion in global box office receipts. DreamWorks Animation's television studio is one of the world's leading producers of high-quality, animated family programming, reaching consumers in more than 190 countries with a diverse array of award-winning original content through streaming and linear broadcasters.

Nickelodeon, now in its 44rd year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit nickpress.com . Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

Gabby's Dollhouse Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nickelodeon