MEET A SCIENTOLOGIST PUTS PEDAL TO THE METAL WITH CHRISTOPHER HILL

Christopher Hill is an instructor at BMW Performance Driving School, one of the most prestigious driving schools in the world. With a lifelong passion for racing, he's now living his dream, teaching others and sparking their passion for life in the fast lane.

ABOUT CHRISTOPHER HILL

A native of Los Angeles, Christopher Hill knew before the age of three that he wanted to be a race car driver. Pursuing his dream, he started racing on the go-kart circuit. While in his teens, his kart malfunctioned during a race, causing him to crash—and leaving him with a broken back. Christopher credits Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health with helping him to recover physically much quicker than his doctors predicted and to heal any mental scars from the accident. His exceptional driving skills earned him an invitation to train at BMW Performance Driving School, one of the most demanding driving schools in the world. He traveled to Germany for an entrance exam that did not allow for a single error and aced the test—one of only ten to do so. Today Christopher's one of the premier instructors at the BMW Performance Driving School near Palm Springs, California.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross-section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

