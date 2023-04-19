HOT TOOLS ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL 'PROTECT & STYLE' LIQUIDS COLLECTION

Hot Tools Continues Legacy Of Leadership in Haircare With Its Launch Of The Liquids 'Hot Tools Pro Artist Protect & Style Collection' At Ulta Beauty Designed To Help Repair, Restore And Protect All Hair Types

EL PASO, Texas, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With over 30 years of experience trailblazing the hair tools industry and supporting stylists with innovative styling technology, Hot Tools is extending its hair tools and heat expertise into its first-ever liquids haircare collection. Launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty, the Protect & Style Collection is designed to help repair, restore and protect your hair from heat damage.

Known for its professional styling tools, including the stylist-favored 24k gold curling irons, award-winning Dual Plate Salon Flat Iron, One-Step Volumizer and Three Barrel Waver, and, most recently, the innovative QuietAir™ Power Dryer, the Hot Tools Protect & Style Collection is a carefully developed line of liquid protection that helps lock out thermal damage from shower to finished style and leaves hair feeling soft, smooth and moisturized without the use of heavy silicones or harsh ingredients.

"We continue to prioritize innovation, creativity and proven results, and we are excited to share our latest innovation launching exclusively at Ulta Beauty," said Vanessa Sobers, Vice President of Retail Marketing, Beauty & Wellness at Helen of Troy. "Protect & Style is not just another haircare collection, but one with smart ingredients and formulations that helps to directly address consumers' needs and fears around heat damage. We are changing the way people help protect their hair from heat when styling with hot tools and can't wait for our customers to try it and experience the difference themselves."

Hot Tools Pro Artist Protect & Style Collection includes five core products:

Restorative Heat Care Cleanse And Repair Shampoo* to provide thermal protection that does not easily wash away, while helping shield hair from breakage, retain natural moisture and restore strength in hair.

Restorative Heat Care Repair And Protect Conditioner* that delivers weightless hydration that helps repair, restore and safeguard hair from heat styling.

Heat Defense Instant Detangling Mist* , the leave-in conditioner and first step to effortless styling, that instantly moisturizes and detangles hair and helps defends against heat-induced breakage, while improving your results with hot tools.

Heat Bonding Styler Recovery Styling Cream possessing Adaptogenic Technology, which is formulated to instantly repair split ends and the look of damaged strands, while providing soft styling control and definition.

Heat Complete Protective Flexible Hairspray to use before styling for heat protection or after styling for a long-lasting hold, with thermal and UV protection, for touchable, visibly healthier-looking hair that is shiny, smooth with natural-looking movement.

*When used as a complete system of shampoo and conditioner.

Hot Tools Pro Artist Protect & Style Collection has been tested and strategically designed with clinically proven formulas to help protect all hair types up to an extreme heat setting of 455 Fº, so anyone can defend their hair against heat-induced damage. All products are formulated without silicones to help protect hair integrity while delivering heat protection for optimized styling.

"We know hair is an extension of ourselves, and, more than ever, people want to understand what they are using on their hair, which is why cleaner, smarter-working ingredients were at the forefront of our creation process for the new collection," says Stacy Simmons, Global Vice President of Product Development, Liquids at Helen of Troy. "With innovative replacements for silicones and harsh ingredients, we are proud to enter the haircare space with specially engineered formulas that are lightweight and effective, allowing all hair types to feel confident using on their hair and to experience beautiful results."

Also, as part of the collection launch, Hot Tools is releasing companion hair tools – One-Step Dryer & Curler, QuietAir™ Power Dryer, Ionic Flat Iron – tested to deliver beautiful, effortless styling with less heat damage.

The Hot Tools Pro Artist Protect & Style Collection is available for MSRP of $25 each exclusively at Ulta Beauty and Ulta.com. Companion tools are sold separately. For more information, on all the products, visit www.hottools.com.

ABOUT HOT TOOLS:

Hot Tools appliances are the gold standard for professional hair stylists. Through innovation in material, technical features and ergonomically advanced designs, Hot Tools hair dryers, curling irons, flat irons, and hair setters help stylists be at their creative best – delivering beautiful, long-lasting styles. Hot Tools products are coveted by stylists who demand excellence in all kinds of high-pressure styling environments including film, TV, photo shoots and backstage styling at hair and runway shows. Please visit our website at www.hottools.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @HotToolsPro.

ABOUT HELEN OF TROY:

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) is a leading global consumer products company offering creative products and solutions for its customers through a diversified portfolio of well-recognized and widely-trusted brands, including OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar. The Company sometimes refer to these brands as its Leadership Brands. All trademarks herein belong to Helen of Troy Limited (or its subsidiaries) and/or are used under license from their respective licensors. For more information about Helen of Troy, please visit Helen of Troy.

