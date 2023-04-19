Cloud Native Computing Foundation Celebrates 58 New Silver Members at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe

As cloud native technologies become ubiquitous among enterprises, CNCF continues to grow its influence and reach

AMSTERDAM, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, announced today that it has continued its unprecedented growth over the last quarter, welcoming 58 new Silver members to the foundation.

CNCF is the open source, vendor-neutral hub of cloud native computing, hosting projects like Kubernetes and Prometheus to make cloud native universal and sustainable. (PRNewswire)

As one of the fastest-growing open source foundations ever, CNCF now has over 800 member organizations, including some of the largest names in technology. The foundation welcomed more than 220 new members in 2022 alone and now hosts more than 150 Graduated, Incubating, and Sandbox projects under its helm and fosters a community of over 190 thousand contributors.

"2022 was the year cloud native became the new normal , and in 2023, we are seeing continued adoption across the board, including a large number of innovative organizations based in Europe like Audi, Mercedes-Benz, SNCF, and Zalando," said Priyanka Sharma, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "As the community joins together at the sold out KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe in Amsterdam and virtual with a record-breaking 15k+ attendees, we are thrilled to be able to celebrate the new additions to our ecosystem."

About the newest Silver Members:

American Cloud is an independent cloud service provider; Deploy, Manage, and Scale infrastructure in minutes with American Cloud. is an independent cloud service provider; Deploy, Manage, and Scale infrastructure in minutes with American Cloud.

Amesto Fortytwo focuses on platform engineering and security services, built with cloud native and open source software. focuses on platform engineering and security services, built with cloud native and open source software.

ApeCloud is a provider of cloud-native database products for relational geo-replicated databases and realtime analytical data warehouse scenarios; and it also offers KubeBlocks, an open-source database management platform built on Kubernetes, which simplifies database management for application developers, SREs, DBREs, and platform engineers, with enhanced security and lower costs. is a provider of cloud-native database products for relational geo-replicated databases and realtime analytical data warehouse scenarios; and it also offers KubeBlocks, an open-source database management platform built on Kubernetes, which simplifies database management for application developers, SREs, DBREs, and platform engineers, with enhanced security and lower costs.

Apono : Permission Management Automation Cloud. Automatic granular permissions needed to keep the business running and secure. : Permission Management Automation Cloud. Automatic granular permissions needed to keep the business running and secure.

Arnica puts your software supply chain security on autopilot. puts your software supply chain security on autopilot.

AutoCloud is an enterprise platform used by companies like Paramount and Wells Fargo as an institutionalized knowledge base for multi-cloud Infrastructure as Code deployments. is an enterprise platform used by companies like Paramount and Wells Fargo as an institutionalized knowledge base for multi-cloud Infrastructure as Code deployments.

ByteSource Technology Consulting GmbH - as one of the leading experts in the DACH region for AWS, DevOps, cloud native development and Atlassian, we prove our expertise in the area of DevOps & Cloud Journeys as well as migration and advise, accompany and implement customer-specific developments. - as one of the leading experts in the DACH region for AWS, DevOps, cloud native development and Atlassian, we prove our expertise in the area of DevOps & Cloud Journeys as well as migration and advise, accompany and implement customer-specific developments.

CelerData enables enterprises to quickly and easily grow their business with a unified analytics engine that is 3X the performance and cost of any other solutions on the market. enables enterprises to quickly and easily grow their business with a unified analytics engine that is 3X the performance and cost of any other solutions on the market.

CloudFabrix is a leader with its Data-centric AIOps platform, powered by Robotic Data Automation Fabric. is a leader with its Data-centric AIOps platform, powered by Robotic Data Automation Fabric.

Cloudification unlocks the power of Cloud for businesses using the best of Cloud Native and Open Source technologies. From laser-sharp Cloud strategies to cutting-edge Cloud architectures, DevOps & FinOps, cloudification helps companies to level up their products and services. unlocks the power of Cloud for businesses using the best of Cloud Native and Open Source technologies. From laser-sharp Cloud strategies to cutting-edge Cloud architectures, DevOps & FinOps, cloudification helps companies to level up their products and services.

Cognizant helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world. helps companies modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they stay ahead in a fast-changing world.

ControlMonkey is a Cloud Management & Intelligence Saas Platform that helps to discover, manage, scale and automate cloud environments by leveraging Infrastructure as Code. is a Cloud Management & Intelligence Saas Platform that helps to discover, manage, scale and automate cloud environments by leveraging Infrastructure as Code.

Defense Unicorns , the creators of Zarf , accelerate mission value through continuous software delivery in highly regulated environments such as Aerospace, Healthcare, Finance, and Defense systems. , the creators of, accelerate mission value through continuous software delivery in highly regulated environments such as Aerospace, Healthcare, Finance, and Defense systems.

Devtron Inc is behind the industry's only open source Kubernetes-Native DevOps Platform called Devtron that abstracts out all the complexities of Kubernetes and seamlessly integrates with Cloud Native tools like ArgoCD, Helm, Grafana, Argo Workflows, Keda, and much more. is behind the industry's only open source Kubernetes-Native DevOps Platform called Devtron that abstracts out all the complexities of Kubernetes and seamlessly integrates with Cloud Native tools like ArgoCD, Helm, Grafana, Argo Workflows, Keda, and much more.

Digital China , as a leading cloud and digital service provider in China , actively embraces open source, and is committed to combining application scenarios of Chinese customers to drive the healthy development of open source ecology in China . The annual revenue of Digital China in 2021 has exceeded RMB 100 billion . , as a leading cloud and digital service provider in, actively embraces open source, and is committed to combining application scenarios of Chinese customers to drive the healthy development of open source ecology in. The annual revenue of Digital China in 2021 has exceeded

DragonflyDB is the company behind Dragonfly, a high performance, simple to operate drop-in replacement for Redis. is the company behind Dragonfly, a high performance, simple to operate drop-in replacement for Redis.

Edgenesis is a Kubernetes-native IoT & edge computing software company. is a Kubernetes-native IoT & edge computing software company.

Evonem delivers expert IT infrastructure and comprehensive solutions, with a focus on Managed Cloud & DevOps Services, leveraging Kubernetes to streamline cluster operations and resource optimization in an automated and secure-by-design approach. delivers expert IT infrastructure and comprehensive solutions, with a focus on Managed Cloud & DevOps Services, leveraging Kubernetes to streamline cluster operations and resource optimization in an automated and secure-by-design approach.

Fermyon is using WebAssembly to build a new kind of cloud computing whose unique characteristics make it perfect for running serverless functions. is using WebAssembly to build a new kind of cloud computing whose unique characteristics make it perfect for running serverless functions.

FireTail.io is bringing a new approach to API security - security through code. is bringing a new approach to API security - security through code.

FluxNinja team, creators of the Aperture open source project , provide a cutting-edge platform for infrastructure and developer teams. It delivers intelligent load management and superior reliability for cloud-native microservices applications. team, creators of the, provide a cutting-edge platform for infrastructure and developer teams. It delivers intelligent load management and superior reliability for cloud-native microservices applications.

Fuga Cloud , EU provider for a secure cloud; a (GDPR) cloud platform with services like Enterprise Managed Kubernetes, Anycast DNS integrations, Load Balancers, automatic API access and compatible with tools as Terraform, Ansible, Argo and FluxCD. , EU provider for a secure cloud; a (GDPR) cloud platform with services like Enterprise Managed Kubernetes, Anycast DNS integrations, Load Balancers, automatic API access and compatible with tools as Terraform, Ansible, Argo and FluxCD.

FullStackS is your trusted partner for your digital transformation and offer a wide range of consulting and integration services with a focus on application performance monitoring and management as well as automation of your workloads at the edge, in the core and in the cloud. is your trusted partner for your digital transformation and offer a wide range of consulting and integration services with a focus on application performance monitoring and management as well as automation of your workloads at the edge, in the core and in the cloud.

GitGuardian is a global cybersecurity startup focusing on code security solutions for the DevOps generation, a leader in the market of secrets detection and remediation, its solutions are already used by hundred thousands developers in all industries. is a global cybersecurity startup focusing on code security solutions for the DevOps generation, a leader in the market of secrets detection and remediation, its solutions are already used by hundred thousands developers in all industries.

HFTECH offers IT services and consulting, including an innovative platform that combines workflow orchestration, workload automation, and resource configuration to improve productivity and adaptability for teams and organizations with hybrid digital infrastructure. offers IT services and consulting, including an innovative platform that combines workflow orchestration, workload automation, and resource configuration to improve productivity and adaptability for teams and organizations with hybrid digital infrastructure.

Keyfactor is the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises. is the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises.

Kloudfuse is rebooting the observability world through industry's first unified observability data lake with open standard interfaces: Unlimit your observability, Limit your cost! is rebooting the observability world through industry's first unified observability data lake with open standard interfaces: Unlimit your observability, Limit your cost!

Kuberix is a member of the Megazone Alliance, which provides advanced DevOps technologies to customers who require the highest level of outer architecture. is a member of the Megazone Alliance, which provides advanced DevOps technologies to customers who require the highest level of outer architecture.

Kubevisor GmbH is a German consulting company that takes care of everything needed to run applications for large enterprises on Kubernetes in the areas of Machine Learning, Big Data and Cloud Native Application Migration. is a German consulting company that takes care of everything needed to run applications for large enterprises on Kubernetes in the areas of Machine Learning, Big Data and Cloud Native Application Migration.

Lenovo is an ICT technology company that provides intelligent terminals, cloud infrastructure, and industry intelligent solutions for users and enterprises. is an ICT technology company that provides intelligent terminals, cloud infrastructure, and industry intelligent solutions for users and enterprises.

Loophole Labs builds Scale, a suite of tools for writing, building, testing and deploying webassembly functions. builds Scale, a suite of tools for writing, building, testing and deploying webassembly functions.

Lumigo is a developer-first troubleshooting tool delivering one-click distributed tracing built for microservices in production. is a developer-first troubleshooting tool delivering one-click distributed tracing built for microservices in production.

Materna Group , we implement innovative and sustainable IT and digitization projects, are internationally positioned and employ more than 3,500 people at 35 locations worldwide. As the, we implement innovative and sustainable IT and digitization projects, are internationally positioned and employ more than 3,500 people at 35 locations worldwide.

Memphis enables the building of modern queue-based applications that require large volumes of streamed and enriched data, modern protocols, zero ops, rapid development, extreme cost reduction, and a significantly lower amount of dev time for data-oriented developers and data engineers. enables the building of modern queue-based applications that require large volumes of streamed and enriched data, modern protocols, zero ops, rapid development, extreme cost reduction, and a significantly lower amount of dev time for data-oriented developers and data engineers.

Metis is a Dev-first database guardrails. Metis Seamless integrate to your SDLC and provide database issue prevention, proactive monitoring and troubleshooting solution for your entire database stack. is a Dev-first database guardrails. Metis Seamless integrate to your SDLC and provide database issue prevention, proactive monitoring and troubleshooting solution for your entire database stack.

Namespace Labs , founded by co-creators of Google's renowned internal application platform, delivers a comprehensive container-based development and testing solution that empowers teams to seamlessly transition between development, testing, and production for rapid, secure, and reliable application deployment. , founded by co-creators of Google's renowned internal application platform, delivers a comprehensive container-based development and testing solution that empowers teams to seamlessly transition between development, testing, and production for rapid, secure, and reliable application deployment.

Nuvotex provides a variety of Kubernetes services, including training, consulting, technical support, and implementation. provides a variety of Kubernetes services, including training, consulting, technical support, and implementation.

OpenFlame empowers developers to create highly scalable systems with ease, thanks to its comprehensive suite of advanced tools that includes a Kubernetes control plane as a service, built-in developer tools, and a range of cloud-like features such as authentication, event streaming, mail, file storage, monitoring, and managed databases, all while providing the freedom to run your system anywhere without being locked into a single cloud provider. empowers developers to create highly scalable systems with ease, thanks to its comprehensive suite of advanced tools that includes a Kubernetes control plane as a service, built-in developer tools, and a range of cloud-like features such as authentication, event streaming, mail, file storage, monitoring, and managed databases, all while providing the freedom to run your system anywhere without being locked into a single cloud provider.

Opsera 's DevOps Flow Platform, trusted by high-performing engineering teams, customers and recognized by the industry, enables any engineering team to accelerate its DevOps journey and become a top-performing DevOps team regardless of size, tech-savvy, or industry. 's DevOps Flow Platform, trusted by high-performing engineering teams, customers and recognized by the industry, enables any engineering team to accelerate its DevOps journey and become a top-performing DevOps team regardless of size, tech-savvy, or industry.

Orcasio Inc was founded in 2018 to help companies in navigating their Cloud and Container journey by providing products and services to enterprises including our flagship offering: the Orcasio Pulse Platform. was founded in 2018 to help companies in navigating their Cloud and Container journey by providing products and services to enterprises including our flagship offering: the Orcasio Pulse Platform.

Otterize automatically configures secured access between all your non-human entities — services and infrastructure. With IBAC (intent-based access control), developers simply declare what they need to call. automatically configures secured access between all your non-human entities — services and infrastructure. With IBAC (intent-based access control), developers simply declare what they need to call.

Palark is a European provider of DevOps and SRE services that designs, implements and renders 24/7 support for robust Kubernetes-based infrastructure & efficient CI/CD for cloud-native applications. is a European provider of DevOps and SRE services that designs, implements and renders 24/7 support for robust Kubernetes-based infrastructure & efficient CI/CD for cloud-native applications.

Privado : Discover Privacy Code Scanning and experience privacy at the speed of DevOps. : Discover Privacy Code Scanning and experience privacy at the speed of DevOps.

Randoli simplifies and accelerates application development on Kubernetes through a cloud native platform engineering solution simplifies and accelerates application development on Kubernetes through a cloud native platform engineering solution

Salad provides a Fully Managed Container Service supported by a globally distributed network of GPU-enabled hardware. provides a Fully Managed Container Service supported by a globally distributed network of GPU-enabled hardware.

ScaleOps automatically optimizes and scales Kubernetes Resources in runtime to reduce cloud costs by up to 80% while providing a hands-free experience for DevOps. automatically optimizes and scales Kubernetes Resources in runtime to reduce cloud costs by up to 80% while providing a hands-free experience for DevOps.

Shanghai Yunzhou Information and Technology Ltd . (also known as ZStack) is a leading cloud computing technologies vendor that specializes in the research and development of cloud computing software and hardware, successfully providing the state-of-art cloud computing cloud native technologies to more than 2,500 enterprise users from over 30 countries. . (also known as ZStack) is a leading cloud computing technologies vendor that specializes in the research and development of cloud computing software and hardware, successfully providing the state-of-art cloud computing cloud native technologies to more than 2,500 enterprise users from over 30 countries.

Signadot is a Kubernetes native platform that empowers developer-driven, shift-left testing for microservices. is a Kubernetes native platform that empowers developer-driven, shift-left testing for microservices.

SigScalr provides unified Observability at 1/10th the cost. provides unified Observability at 1/10th the cost.

Sonar 's industry-leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, with open source and commercial solutions—SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube—supporting 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technology. 's industry-leading solution enables developers and development teams to write clean code and remediate existing code organically, with open source and commercial solutions—SonarLint, SonarCloud, and SonarQube—supporting 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technology.

Springer Nature advances discovery by publishing trusted research, supporting the development of new ideas and championing open science. We are committed to playing our part in accelerating solutions to address the world's urgent challenges. advances discovery by publishing trusted research, supporting the development of new ideas and championing open science. We are committed to playing our part in accelerating solutions to address the world's urgent challenges.

SUE is one of Europe's most advanced organizations in Cloud Native solutions, where we ensure that our customers' business applications and organizational processes work together seamlessly in the Cloud. is one ofmost advanced organizations in Cloud Native solutions, where we ensure that our customers' business applications and organizational processes work together seamlessly in the Cloud.

Temenos ambition is to be Everyone's Banking Platform: Our passion for making banking better drives us to be the banking platform for all kinds of players – for large and small banks, for non-banks and fintechs, for partners and developers, for everyone. ambition is to be Everyone's Banking Platform: Our passion for making banking better drives us to be the banking platform for all kinds of players – for large and small banks, for non-banks and fintechs, for partners and developers, for everyone.

Unikraft provides cutting edge lightweight virtualization solutions, transparently accelerating cloud workloads and saving as much as 50% on cloud spend provides cutting edge lightweight virtualization solutions, transparently accelerating cloud workloads and saving as much as 50% on cloud spend

Uptycs reduces risk by prioritizing threats and vulnerabilities across cloud, containers, and endpoints—all from a single UI and data model. reduces risk by prioritizing threats and vulnerabilities across cloud, containers, and endpoints—all from a single UI and data model.

About the newest End User Supporter:

Adobe is the global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions. is the global leader in digital media and digital marketing solutions.

About the newest End User Member:

Expedia Group creates transformative tech that fuels partner growth while enabling unforgettable experiences for all travelers, everywhere. creates transformative tech that fuels partner growth while enabling unforgettable experiences for all travelers, everywhere.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

TNO aims for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable life. As an independent research organisation, we are the driving force behind innovation. We make knowledge serve the common good. aims for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable life. As an independent research organisation, we are the driving force behind innovation. We make knowledge serve the common good.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 170 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

More information is available about End User support and membership.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

Media Contact

Jessie Adams-Shore

The Linux Foundation

PR@CNCF.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation