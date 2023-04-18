TraderX Announces Participation and Booth at Hong Kong Web3 Festival to Showcase Latest Trading Solutions

HONG KONG, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraderX , the global blockchain and fintech company based in Singapore that offers a turnkey solution for creating a cryptocurrency exchange , attended the Hong Kong Web3 Festival . The company showcased its comprehensive SAAS service, shared liquidity, and customizable packages that are ideal for those who already have their own market making and liquidity for their trading pairs. TraderX's booth number was A04, and representatives from the company were available to provide demonstrations and answer questions. With years of business experience and prominent exchanges invested in its technology, TraderX provides its services at more reasonable rates compared to fellow competitors, making it a top consideration for technical back-end solutions for new centralized exchanges. The platform provides entrepreneurs worldwide with all the necessary software and infrastructure to run a successful cryptocurrency exchange, reducing development costs.This includes marketing and advertising tools to help entrepreneurs promote their exchange, reducing the need for large marketing expenses.

The Current Market Challenges Today for New Exchanges

Current Issues for Running Exchanges and How TraderX Provides a Solution Cryptocurrency exchanges require specialized software to handle the buying and selling of digital assets. This software can be complex and costly to develop, especially for smaller exchanges and doesn't include the costs for security systems. Liquidity costs refer to the ability of an exchange to have enough funds so buyers and sellers can be quickly and easily matched. Other related costs include server and wallet maintenance, which both are to ensure trades can safely occur without issues. Hiring staff and keeping highly professional employees trained in both web3 and experienced in technical exchange support becomes more expensive due to the high demands of such individuals.

The TraderX platform is built on top of open-source technology, which reduces development costs. The exchange also uses advanced security measures to ensure that users' funds are safe. Additionally, TraderX has established partnerships with liquidity providers to ensure that users can quickly and easily execute trades. Finally, TraderX has a team of experienced professionals who are dedicated to providing top-notch technical support to its users.

TraderX offers a variety of product features that cater to traders' diverse needs. With multiple trading modes available, including perpetual, delivery, and prediction contracts, traders can choose the mode that suits their trading style. The platform also supports long and short positions and provides high-leverage trading opportunities. Additionally, professional trading tools are available to help traders make informed decisions. Examples include but not limited to K-line trading, technical analysis indicators, drawing tools, various order strategies, and copy trading. TraderX's efficient matching engine automatically matches trades at the best market prices, allowing for quick and optimal executions that sync with top exchange depths. The platform also provides thorough risk management solutions, such as forced liquidation, automatic position reductions, position takeovers, and a risk reserve fund to fully prepare for extreme market changes.

TraderX's futures trading system offers a range of options for traders to engage in futures trading. The perpetual contract option allows traders to engage in futures trading without an expiration date and be affected by spot market and relative trading volume. The futures contract option enables traders to buy or sell a specific underlying asset at a predetermined price at a specified time in the future. Additionally, the predictive futures option supports single or perpetual events, serving as a prediction market for specific team or match results. Copy trading allows users to copy the real-time trades of top cryptocurrency traders with just one click. The future grid feature offers a type of quantitative trading strategy. Lastly, the demo trading option allows new users to practice and grow their trading skills in a safe environment. With these various options, TraderX's futures trading system provides a flexible and comprehensive platform for traders to engage in various forms of futures trading.

TraderX's Business Expansion and Vision

TraderX is thrilled to announce its expansion plans into the Hong Kong market, and attending the Hong Kong Web3 Festival is only the beginning. By engaging with the local community and leveraging our expertise in blockchain technology, we are committed to offering innovative solutions that will enhance the financial landscape of Hong Kong. We believe that our presence in Hong Kong has been a valuable addition to our global operations, and we look forward to contributing to the growth of this dynamic city. Stay tuned for more updates on our progress and exciting developments in the near future.

About TraderX

TraderX is a Singaporean fintech company that offers turnkey solutions for entrepreneurs who want to create their own cryptocurrency exchange. TraderX provides entrepreneurs with all the necessary software and infrastructure for running a successful exchange, eliminating the need for them to develop their own technology and security systems, thus reducing the cost of development. TraderX also provides liquidity solutions, marketing and advertising tools, and 24/7 technical support for their clients. Additionally, the platform offers high deployment and transaction speeds, and a variety of supported languages for emergency customer support.

