BOCA RATON, Fla., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsKash, Inc., a disruptor in financial technology known for developing a simple-to-use mobile application giving consumers access to unique payment, reward, and spending experiences, today announced a new strategic agreement with The Coupon Bureau, a Dallas-based non-profit organization which manages a centralized data exchange connecting stakeholders to the new Universal Coupon industry standard. Working together to leverage PointsKash's core systems and relationships, PointsKash and The Coupon Bureau will introduce the first AI (8112) deployment in the convenience store (C-store) space and expect to be live in more than 1000 locations throughout the United States by Q1 of 2024. The initiative will revolutionize how consumers receive and redeem coupons, delivering hyper-targeted high utility coupons and incentives never previously offered on the goods consumers really want to purchase.

POINTSKASH AND THE COUPON BUREAU ANNOUNCE FIRST ONGOING AI (8112) UNIVERSAL COUPON DEPLOYMENT IN C-STORES IN THE US

"We are thrilled to be one of the first to introduce a frictionless environment for digital coupons in C-stores. This new offering will bring consumers and manufacturers closer together," says Steve Janjic, CEO, PointsKash, Inc.

Historically, the C-store space has been underserved by the rewards and loyalty space. However, PointsKash will change all that with its universal loyalty and rewards program augmented by hyper-targeted high utility digital coupons and incentives designed to highlight the value C-stores bring to a community. Consumers will be able to redeem their CPG offers at PointsKash retailers and directly via PointsKash by downloading the proprietary mobile app and opting into coupons and incentive offers.

100 percent manufacturer-funded coupons did not exist universally in the C-store space—until now. AI (8112) coupons are universal, single-use coupons validated in real-time through The Coupon Bureau's Universal Positive Offer file. Although the initial version of the industry solution was delivered via mobile, the AI (8112) coupon standard is viable in any medium, including paper, which has been successfully implemented in many of the campaigns executed to date.

"We are so excited to be working with PointsKash to bring universal coupons to their merchants and shoppers in the convenience retail environment. Shopper behavior is ever-evolving, and bringing 100 percent manufacturer-funded coupons to the C-store space is a win-win for both merchants and manufacturers alike. Our CPG constituents are very much looking forward to distributing offers beginning in 2023," says Jeff Hudson, Chief Information Officer, The Coupon Bureau.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that empowers consumers and rewards point issuers and merchants when converting loyalty reward points to cash. By leveraging strategic partnerships and using centralized and distributed ledger technology (blockchain), PointsKash expects consumers to interact, share and apply their digitally stored value to traditional cash transactions and online purchases. The PointsKash merchant payment processing services team has over 100 years of combined experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including national convenience store chains, fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations, and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

ABOUT THE COUPON BUREAU

The Coupon Bureau is a non-profit, industry managed, centralized data exchange connecting all stakeholders to the new Universal Digital Coupon positive offer file. The Coupon Bureau's mission is to collaborate with industry partners and accelerators to connect manufacturers, retailers, and consumers with new and improved coupon offerings that are accurate, secure, and delight consumers. The Coupon Bureau's objective is to achieve their mission by developing new technologies and partnering with third-party technology companies, educating and informing manufacturers and retailers, and communicating clearly to consumers. As a non-profit, they are committed to contributing surplus proceeds to the community.

Contact:

Robert Ruiz | PointsKash, Inc.

rruiz@pointskash.com | +1-850-556-7739

