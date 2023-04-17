Somewear Labs Welcomes Rear Admiral Hugh Wyman Howard III to Board of Advisors

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somewear Labs, the technology company enabling critical communications for defense, public safety and commercial teams, is pleased to announce the addition of Rear Admiral Hugh Wyman Howard III (ret.) to its Board of Advisors. Joining as a Strategic Advisor, Adm. Howard will advise the company on go to market strategy and the on-going development of the communications platform to meet the complex needs of government and commercial enterprises.

Adm. Howard previously served as commander of the Naval Special Warfare Command from 2020-2022 and has commanded at all levels of Joint Special Operations, including as the Commanding Officer of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group (often referred to as SEAL Team SIX) from 2011-2013.

In addition to his military service experience, Adm. Howard has extensive governmental experience in joint, interagency, and policy staff leadership roles. Adm. Howard served as Director of Operations for the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, Deputy Director for Global Operations in the Office of the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff, and Director for Counterterrorism Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He holds a Master of Business Administration (NYU/LSE/HEC) and a Master in Resource Strategy (The Eisenhower School) with a focus on the space industry.

Focused on delivering integrated software and resilient hardware communication solutions for teams operating beyond line of sight (BLOS), Somewear Labs has become a trusted name among the company's rapidly growing governmental and commercial enterprise customers. Adm. Howard's experience leading some of the world's most technologically advanced governmental agencies will further accelerate the company's market expansion and future product offerings.

"Admiral Howard brings a rare combination of innovative thinking, charismatic leadership and operational excellence from his storied career driving nonlinear outcomes of strategic importance to the security of the United States." Said James Kubik, Somewear Co-Founder and CEO. "We're thrilled to welcome him onto the team as a Strategic Advisor and have already felt the impact of his unique perspective towards how our platform can transform the way both government and commercial teams operate."

"Within minutes of meeting the Somewear team, I saw how beneficial this technology would've been for teams I led and how it could transform both government and commercial operations. I'm excited to be part of the team that is delivering reliable situational awareness for government and private sector operators in dynamic environments," said Rear Admiral Howard.

ABOUT SOMEWEAR LABS

Somewear Labs' software platform and hardware enable commercial and government teams to maintain situational awareness during high-pressure operations — in any environment. Somewear is headquartered in San Francisco, CA and trusted by a wide range of customers from helicopter paramedics to wildland firefighters to operators within the US Department of Defense. The company's purpose is to build best-in-class solutions that keep people in touch, informed, and safe anywhere in the world. More information, http://www.somewearlabs.com

