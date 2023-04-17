Myndshft Prior Authorization Software Part of Newly Launched Google Cloud Claims Acceleration Suite Designed to Accelerate Health Insurance Prior Authorization Submission

New solution addresses long-standing administrative barriers in healthcare, creating efficiencies that benefit healthcare providers and improves speed to care for patients.

MESA, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myndshft today announced a collaborative solution with Google Cloud to streamline prior authorization submission and status monitoring. The new Google Cloud Claims Acceleration Suite leverages Myndshft to enable quick and seamless submission of prior authorization requests. Myndshft supports near real-time benefits verification , including an accurate calculation of out-of-pocket costs using healthcare providers' contracted rates and patients' exact benefits; pre-check of prior authorization requests for errors, missing information, and medical necessity; submission through the health plan's preferred submission path; and status monitoring.

This exciting collaboration tackles today's burdensome prior authorization process. In addition to reducing the time and resources providers spend on prior authorization, this innovative collaboration accelerates access to care. Currently, 94% of physicians surveyed by the American Medical Association (AMA) say that prior authorization results in delays in patient care.

Myndshft combines hands-free automation with Collective Healthcare Intelligence™, a single source of truth for patients' health and benefits information, providers' clinical documentation, and payers' plans and policies. Myndshft enables seamless data exchange using HL7® FHIR® APIs that meet current and proposed requirements set by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

"We are excited to partner with Google Cloud to bring the Claims Acceleration Suite Prior Authorization Solution to life," said Ron Wince, Founder and CEO of Myndshft. "Transforming healthcare requires collaboration and Google Cloud is ideally positioned to bring together innovators across the healthcare landscape to drive measurable change."

Google Cloud's Claims Acceleration Suite utilizes existing Google Cloud products, including Document AI, Healthcare Natural Language API, and Healthcare API, in concert with Myndshft and another Google Cloud partner, to streamline and accelerate the data flow between payers and providers, surfacing information quickly for experts to use. In addition to the business benefits of AI-enabled prior authorization , Google's Claims Acceleration Suite will help health plans meet current and proposed CMS requirements, and it will enable health plans to extract greater value from data as a strategic asset to improve provider and member experiences.

Myndshft automated prior authorization is built on Google and is available through the Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Now is the time to modernize the prior authorization process, and to put patients and members at the center," said Amy Waldron, global director, Health Plans Strategy and Solutions, Google Cloud. "Myndshft is known for integrating with existing clinical systems and workflows to optimize the prior authorization submission workflow. Bringing together the best of Google Cloud AI technology with partners like Myndshft will accelerate the modernization needed in this industry."

About Myndshft

Myndshft began with a mission to enable value-based care by empowering healthcare providers and payers to drive down costs and increase revenue while achieving optimal patient care. Today, Myndshft is the only fully automated end-to-end prior authorization platform with real-time benefits and prior authorization insights directly in any system of record. Myndshft reduces manual work, eliminates duplication of effort, and shortens preauthorization cycle times so providers and payers can focus on patients, not paperwork.

