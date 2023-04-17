Mountain Commerce Bank celebrates Topping Out at its Johnson City Financial Center Project

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB), a subsidiary of Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MCBI), held a "topping out" celebration on Thursday, April 13th, at the future home of its new Johnson City Financial Center. The topping out signifies the placement of the final beam and represents the structural steel completion.

Mountain Commerce Bank celebrates Topping Out at their Johnson City Financial Center Project (PRNewswire)

Located at the intersection of Boones Creek Road and I-26, once completed, the building will provide 23,000-square-feet of office space on the first and second floors, and a full-service financial center on the ground floor.

"We are excited to be another step closer to our new highly visible financial center," Bill Edwards, President and CEO of Mountain Commerce Bank, said. "Mountain Commerce Bank is invested in the future of Johnson City and the TriCities. We are proud to be the gateway to Johnson City."

President & CEO William E. "Bill" Edwards opened the topping out ceremony with comments followed by comments from Chairman of the Board, Dwight B. Ferguson, Jr. on behalf of the Bank. Representatives from Thomas Weems Architects, Burleson Construction and Interior Concepts were in attendance. Also representing MCB were Directors and members of senior management and staff.

Construction is projected to be completed in second quarter 2024, with the anticipated opening shortly thereafter.

In 2006, Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc., the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank (MCB) acquired Erwin National Bank with two locations in Erwin and Unicoi. The bank serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi.

EDITOR:

Below is a link where you can access and download a photograph of the Mountain Commerce Bank location noted in this news release.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI."

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The bank traces its history back over a century and serves middle and east Tennessee through six branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The bank focuses on responsive relationship banking for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Mountain Commerce Bank) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.