Melius Research Welcomes Technology Expert, Ben Reitzes

NEW YORK , April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melius Research (Melius), today announced that Ben Reitzes will join the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Technology Research.

Mr. Reitzes was most recently CEO of BAR Consulting, an advisory firm to public and private technology companies. Before BAR, Mr. Reitzes was a Managing Director and Partner at Moelis & Company, directing teams that provided creative advice to a wide range of technology companies. Prior to Moelis, Mr. Reitzes was a Managing Director and Global Coordinator of Technology Research at Barclays Plc for 7 years, while also serving as the lead IT Hardware analyst. Mr. Reitzes held similar roles with UBS and PaineWebber earlier on in his career.

Reitzes holds a B.S. in Economics from Vanderbilt University.

"Ben's 25+ years as a leading resource in the technology sector provide Melius with a unique opportunity to expand our client impact at a time where disruption within the technology sector has never been higher," said Melius Research CEO Scott Davis. "As a top tier technology research analyst and investment banker with a truly differentiated perspective, we know the investment and corporate community will derive great value from his addition to our team. The Melius platform will also benefit from synergies across the themes and investment decisions that exist across the broader industrial, consumer, and technology sectors."

As a research analyst, Ben was ranked 16 consecutive years in multiple technology sectors by Institutional Investor and Greenwich Associates, including 11 straight years in the top three in IT Hardware and 6 straight years as number one in Imaging Technology. Mr. Reitzes was regularly cited as the top stock picker in his sectors, with Bloomberg Magazine citing him as a "Top Ten Analyst in the World" for his research on Apple.

About Melius Research

Melius Research is an independent research, data analytics, and investment firm that leverages decades of industrial and industrial tech-focused expertise to help clients navigate a rapidly changing world. The traditional industrial eco-system is being transformed by emerging technologies in areas such as robotics, new mobility, energy transition, space travel, and the overall rise of software across all industries. Furthermore, the powerful thematic of sustainability is driving a secular shift in investment never seen before, creating unique opportunities and a new generation of leaders. We partner with clients including disruptive start-ups, institutional investors, and corporate executive teams to make better investment and strategic decisions.

