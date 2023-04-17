The 133rd Canton Fair: High-end Quality Life Defined by Ingenious Chinese manufacturing

GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 133rd China Import and Export Fair ("Canton Fair", "the Fair"), opened in Guangzhou recently, with high-quality ingenious manufacturing products shining brightly. Through the Canton Fair, these home and bathroom products with practical functions, unique designs, and various international standard approvals will connect with global buyers and sell to consumers in many countries.

Tangshan Imex Industrial Co., Ltd. ("IMEX"), one of the earliest import and export enterprises specializing in the building material and sanitary industries, has launched a new generation of wall hung toilets with rotary flushing structure based on insight into the different individual needs of global consumers for practicality, aesthetics, and quality of household products. Equipped with a new generation of rotary flushing structure, this product fundamentally solves the problem of the huge flushing noise of traditional flushing toilets.

"The consistent spirit of ingenuity is one of the key factors for our products to sell well all over the world," said Qin Ming, Vice President of IMEX. "Equipped with scientific and rigorous quality assurance and quality control systems, our products have passed the certifications of the European Union CE, North American CUPU, Australia, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and other international markets."

IMEX hopes that through more high-end products with both innovation and quality, it will continue to bring new choices for global consumers to improve their quality of life and at the same time let everyone feel the ingenuity of Chinese products.

Shanghai Sun House International Trading Co., Ltd. ("Sun House"), a sanitary ware brand that has been deeply involved in the export of sanitary products for 18 years, is also one of the high-quality companies that participate in the Canton Fair for many years. At this Canton Fair, it exhibited a multi-functional shower, which is another ingenious design product integrating various functions such as shower, massage, medical stone filtration, and pressurization in the shower, bringing users a more refined and comfortable new shower experience.

"We uphold the concept of ingenuity and constantly update production technology. While meeting the daily needs of global consumers, we also hope to use more high-quality products to improve everyone's quality of life," said Janet Zhang, General Manager of Sun House.

Taking the opportunity to restart the offline exhibition of the Canton Fair, there will be more ingenious exhibits showcased through this international trade platform, bringing innovative products to more consumers around the world.

