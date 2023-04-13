DICK'S Sporting Goods and the Boston Athletic Association Announce Multi-Year Partnership

DICK'S becomes the official retail sponsor of the Boston Marathon and B.A.A. Distance Medley events; solidifies the company's presence in Boston ahead of DICK'S House of Sport opening in Spring 2024

BOSTON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) and the Boston Athletic Association (B.A.A.) announced a multi-year partnership, making DICK'S the official retail sponsor of B.A.A. events, beginning with the 2023 Boston Marathon. DICK'S Sporting Goods will also become the presenting sponsor of the Boston Marathon Fan Fest, a three-day festival held in advance of the iconic race.

DICK’S Sporting Goods’ ode to Boston is part of the company’s “Sports Change Lives” campaign, which highlights the positive impact sports participation has on individuals and the ability of sport to bring together and inspire communities and the next generation of athletes. (PRNewswire)

In celebration of the 127th running of the Marathon on April 17, DICK'S unveiled a building-length "Sports Change Lives" banner featuring the tagline "Running Boston Changes You" on Boylston Street at the future location of DICK'S House of Sport Boston. Located just a short distance from the Boston Marathon finish line, the store will open in the Prudential Center in Spring 2024. DICK'S House of Sport Boston will be a 100,000+ square foot store that provides athletes with the latest gear for team sports; a broad selection of the hottest footwear; preferred athletic apparel brands; tour-level equipment, apparel, and footwear for the golfer; gear for outdoor adventures; and in-store experiences including a climbing wall, HitTrax batting cages, and golf bays with TrackMan simulators.

"We are honored to join forces with the Boston Athletic Association to support race participants and spectators," said Mark Rooks, Vice President, Category Marketing & Partnerships, DICK'S Sporting Goods. "We believe in the power of sports to change lives and know that running the Boston Marathon can do just that."

"At the core of the B.A.A.'s mission and vision is promoting healthy lifestyles through sport, especially running," said Jack Fleming, B.A.A. President and Chief Executive Officer. "In partnering with DICK'S Sporting Goods, we look forward to bringing to life that mission and vision to even more people, especially along the Boston Marathon finish stretch at the DICK'S House of Sport Boston, which can be truly inspirational to so many throughout the year."

As part of the sponsorship agreement, DICK'S will be the retail sponsor of all B.A.A. events, including the Boston Marathon, B.A.A. 5K, B.A.A. 10K, and the B.A.A. Half Marathon. DICK'S and the B.A.A. will also work together to develop community engagement initiatives year-round.

