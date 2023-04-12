TrinaTracker Launches New Generation Vanguard 2P With Multi-Motor Control System

CHANGZHOU, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, the smart tracker solution provider under Trina Solar (SHA: 688599), has announced the global launch of second generation of the Vanguard 2P tracker, equipped with its latest multi-motor control system.

The 2P configuration and the fewer-pile design features are proven to significantly reduce BOS costs, especially for harsh soiling and scenarios with higher pile requirements. Those harsh environments are increasing in prevalence globally with the decrease of flat land for solar plants. Vanguard 2P (single-axis two-in-portrait tracker) has been the main product of TrinaTracker since its first release in 2021. Its patented spherical bearing prevents misalignment and minimizes friction and reduces installation time and cost. The continuous module and tracker R&D capability of Trina Solar makes it perfectly compatible with ultra-high power modules and maximizes power generation of solar plants. By the end of 2022, TrinaTracker had delivered 3GW of Vanguard 2P trackers globally.

The second generation of Vanguard 2P uses a multi-motor control system to replace the original mechanical method. In the new drive system, the main controller sends commands and the secondary controller receives commands to drive the motors. The self-developed intelligent mechanism enables the synchronization of multiple motors to avoid potential structure failures, which can save time and costs on operations and maintenance.

Besides the multi-motor control system, the second generation of Vanguard 2P also improves the structure's compatibility with larger-sized modules up to 695W. All these improvements reduce system costs, lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE), and better fit the most challenging sites.

Attending the launch, Andrew Gilhooly, Head of Utility, Commercial and Industrial Solutions for Trina Solar Asia Pacific, said: "For the past few years, we've seen more projects in sites with slope terrains, deserts, and near coastal regions. This requires solar components to meet more severe quality standards and include more innovative developments to operate under those harsh scenarios. The second generation of Vanguard 2P aims to successfully solve such challenges."

TrinaTracker has 19 years of experience in solar tracker development and manufacture, is the only solar tracker brand with R&D centers in both Europe and Asia. TrinaTracker is dedicated to continuously bringing customers better value with a more reliable structure, smart platforms and professional life-cycle service.

