Simon® Announces Plans for Second Annual National Outlet Shopping Day™

INDIANAPOLIS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Simon® today announced plans for its second annual National Outlet Shopping Day™ to be celebrated June 10 and 11 at more than 90 Simon Premium Outlets® and The Mills® properties throughout the United States and Canada. Following on the success of last year's inaugural event, which attracted millions of deal hunters to Simon centers across the country, the 2023 celebration is shaping up to be even bigger.

The biggest outlet savings event of the year, National Outlet Shopping Day 2023 is expected to draw even more top-name retailers, featuring thousands of exclusive deals from the most sought-after brands, and unique in-store experiences and VIP events hosted by luxury retailers. This year's event will also expand its omni-channel presence, with special live-streaming events and limited-time offers on Simon Premium Outlets' e-commerce platform, ShopPremiumOutlets.com. And National Outlet Shopping Day 2023 will be extended internationally to Simon properties in Mexico, Thailand, and Malaysia.

Also new for 2023, eligible bargain hunters who open a Simon American Express® Credit Card from Cardless will receive double rewards on select purchases when shopping at Simon Mills and Premium Outlets during the two-day event. Cardholders will earn 6 percent in statement credits on purchases made at any on-property Simon retailer and 10 percent at select stores, up to $1,000. Cardholders will also receive a $10 food and beverage credit to be used that weekend at any on-property dining spot and a complimentary National Outlet Shopping Day tote bag. Terms and conditions apply.

"We were delighted by the overwhelming response to last year's inaugural National Outlet Shopping Day," said Mikael Thygesen, Chief Marketing Officer, Simon. "With word-of-mouth momentum, more great deals, and shoppers seeking value in the current economy, we expect excitement surrounding this year's event to be even higher."

Among the top-name brands participating in National Outlet Shopping Day 2023 are Aéropostale Factory Store, Banana Republic Factory Store, Crocs, J.Crew Factory, kate spade new york, Kipling, Lucky Brand, Nautica Factory Store, Polo Ralph Lauren, Reebok Outlet, Tommy Hilfiger and many more.

To further fuel power shoppers' anticipation of the June event, Simon today launched an Ultimate Outlet Shopping Getaway, in which one lucky winner and three friends will receive an all-expense-paid trip, valued at more than $50,000, to enjoy National Outlet Shopping Day weekend at the beautiful Orlando Premium Outlets and the country's largest value retail destination, Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Fla. The package includes first-class travel and in-market transportation, hotel, dining, VIP experiences, and a $5,000 shopping spree. To enter to win, register at PremiumOutlets.com/NOSDContest before April 23.

For more information on National Outlet Shopping Day 2023, or to find participating Simon Premium Outlets and Mills centers, click here.

Simon® is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

The Simon®️ American Express®️ Card from Cardless is issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC. Terms and conditions apply. Offers subject to credit approval and to change with or without notice.

