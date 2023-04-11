Shapiro+Raj Expands Team to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapiro+Raj, the #1 minority-owned Future-Forward Insights company and the #1 ranked Strategic Consultancy, is excited to announce the expansion of its team with the addition of senior team members across multiple functions. This is a move to accelerate the firm's growth and add resources to continue its innovation leadership.

(PRNewsfoto/Shapiro+Raj) (PRNewswire)

The expanded team includes Jaspal Singh as Director of People who comes to Shapiro+Raj with 5+ years of HR management experience in the technology industry; Samantha DuBois as Director, Strategy, who brings extensive experience as a strategist in the market research industry; Carrie McDowell, Director, Quantitative Operations who is an insights veteran with a passion for quantitative research and project operations; Adam Weil, Director, Life Sciences, who has a proven record as an experienced consumer insights and innovation leader; and the promotion of Carol Tobler to Senior Director, Marketing and Communications.

These new team members will help the company build on its already impressive record of helping clients shape, not just respond to the future. The addition of these new members is also a reflection of the company's commitment to diversity and inclusion, as each new team member brings unique perspectives and experiences to the table.

"I am thrilled to welcome these new members to the Shapiro+Raj team," said CEO, Zain Raj. "Their skills and experience will continue to help drive huge outcomes for our clients while helping us continue driving category disrupting innovations. These talented leaders bring fresh thinking and ideas to help us continue as one of the most innovative research and insights companies in our space."

Shapiro+Raj is a Future-Forward Insights Consultancy that works with Fortune 10-500 clients to future-proof their business by finding new and unusual ways to grow in today's continually reshaping landscape. The company is a Nationally Certified Minority Business Enterprise. Headquartered in Chicago, the firm has offices in New York, and Pune, India.

For more information on current announcements contact Shapiro+Raj at (312) 965-2319 or visit https://www.shapiroraj.com/.

