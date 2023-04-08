Fibank customers first in Bulgaria are able to perform blink P2P mobile transfers

SOFIA, Bulgaria, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of blink instant account transfers in 2022, Fibank (First Investment Bank) now provides its retail customers with the opportunity to also make instant mobile payments using the blink P2P service.

Thus, First Investment Bank continues to expand its portfolio of online banking products, being the first in Bulgaria to offer the service through its My Fibank mobile application.

Blink P2P instant mobile transfers are available to customers with active banking rights in My Fibank. Both the payer and the recipient have to be registered for the service. Customers need to download an updated version of My Fibank and specify the mobile number and the account number of the blink P2P transfer recipient. For the moment, transfers in BGN are available and their processing time only takes seconds. Fibank is the first bank in Bulgaria to offer the blink P2P mobile service of the National Card and Payment Scheme, part of BORIKA AD. Other payment service providers will gradually join the service but until then blink P2P mobile payments can only be carried out between Fibank customers.

The service is accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. The advantages of instant payments in BGN for customers are numerous. They are fast, easy and convenient, while offering a high level of security.

