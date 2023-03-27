Deel and RAMP Global agree major partnership to provide corporates and fast-growth employers with access to the best global talent

Deel and RAMP Global agree major partnership to provide corporates and fast-growth employers with access to the best global talent

Rapidly growing global HR tech company Deel and talent acquisition platform RAMP Global have partnered to help enterprise organisations grow their global teams

LONDON, March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deel, the all-in-one HR platform for global teams, has announced a strategic partnership with talent acquisition platform RAMP Global to provide its thousands of enterprise customers with access to the best global talent to grow their teams at scale.

In recent years, Deel has disrupted the distributed world of work by simplifying every aspect of international hiring and payroll, working with over 18,000 clients including Nike, Subway, Reebok, Forever21 and Klarna to help them hire and pay workers anywhere. Its latest partnership with RAMP Global demonstrates a commitment from both sides to helping enterprises fill vacant roles at a time when the global war for talent continues to intensify.

Founded in 2010, RAMP Global which has its HQ in London, is a SaaS-powered recruitment agency management platform saving enterprises time and money in their search for a truly global and diverse talent pool across a wide range of specialist areas and scarce skills.

Working with leading global enterprises to source professional workers in more than 50 countries, including AIG, Siemens and Macquarie, RAMP Global supports HR, procurement, and finance departments by streamlining the candidate supply chain, increasing access to talent and reducing hiring costs by more than 20%.

"Deel's partnership with RAMP Global lets clients source the talent they need quickly, across a wide range of specialist areas and skills," said Deel's Global Head of Partnerships Tai Rattigan. "It's another step towards bringing everything clients need to supercharge team growth onto Deel's global HR platform."

Deel recently introduced Deel HR, making it the first truly global HR platform for companies to compliantly manage their entire workforce through a single system. In the last 12 months alone, the company increased its annual recurring revenue from $57 million to $295 million, became EBITDA positive, and hit a valuation of $12 billion.

John Paul Caffery, founder and CEO of RAMP Global, added: "Deel has made incredible strides in the HR technology market, and we are delighted to partner with such a forward-thinking brand that shares our vision and values in supporting ambitious, fast-growing companies with their global growth.

"In a fast-moving recruitment landscape, it's never been more important for employers to adopt a strategic, agile approach to hiring talent. We are excited to begin delivering immediate value to Deel's customers in this way."

About Deel

Deel is the all-in-one HR platform for global teams. It helps companies simplify every aspect of managing an international workforce, from culture and onboarding to local payroll and compliance. Deel works for independent contractors and full-time employees in more than 150 countries, compliantly. And getting set up takes just a few minutes. For more information, visit Deel.com .

About RAMP Global

RAMP Global offers a recruitment agency management platform to help employers manage staffing agencies more efficiently whilst saving significant costs. RAMP Global's reach to over 23,000 agencies makes it simple for employers to engage suppliers in over 50 countries. For more information, visit www.ramp.global .

View original content:

SOURCE RAMP Global