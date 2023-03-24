The 2nd "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest is launched

Offering a top prize of 1 million yuan and introducing the Asian Games Creative Dissemination Award

HANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zhejiang is looking for entries of short videos through launching the "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" Global Short Video Contest again. On the afternoon of March 10, the award ceremony for the winning logos for the provincial-level brand theme of "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" and the winning entries from the 1st global short video contest was held in Hangzhou. At the event, the 2nd "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" global short video contest was officially launched, inviting participants to showcase the stunning landscapes, cultural beauty, and innovative spirit of Zhejiang from new angles.

The contest is instructed by the Publicity Department of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and the Organizing Committee of the 19th Asian Games in 2022. It is hosted by Zhejiang Media Group and Zhejiang Daily Press Group, and organized by the Beautiful Zhejiang Short Video Platforms and ZTV WORLD. Multiple platforms, including China -blue News, Chao News, TikTok, Kuaishou, and New Studios Media Group, are co-organizers of the contest.

The global short video contest will continue to focus on the provincial-level brand theme of "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang", soliciting short video submissions from around the world. In addition, a special theme on the Asian Games has been added to encourage participants to use their videos to record the beautiful things and marvelous people related to the Asian Games.

The collection of entries for the contest starts from now on until July 31st. The contest is open to official organizations, domestic and foreign media, professional institutions, videographers, and netizens. Creators are welcome to invite foreigners to participate in production, or collaborate with Chinese and foreign teams to plan and produce. In August, the organizing committee will conduct exhibitions and expert evaluations, and in September, the award ceremony will be held and the winning works will be introduced and promoted globally.

The 2nd contest will continue to set up a special award, with a prize of 1 million yuan. It is worth noting that in addition to the existing Awards for Professional Group and Public Group, Special Prizes, Best Internet Dissemination Awards, and Best Overseas Dissemination Awards, 8 Asian Games Creative Dissemination Awards have been added.

Based on the theme of the Asian Games, the submissions may include footages of domestic and foreign athletes sweating in preparation, young volunteers having fun during their intense training, adorable moments of the "Asian Games Ten Cities Tour" mascots, or personal experiences of the 56 venues. During the contest, the organizing committee will also invite a group of foreign ambassadors, overseas friends and media, overseas Chinese and international students to participate through online and offline activities, including promotion, participation contest and "Overseas observation". The event will bring together different perspectives on the Asian Games, and will also spread in various languages the charm of Hangzhou, the beauty of Zhejiang, and the stories of China.

The contest will create an event hashtag #PicturesqueandDynamic ZhejiangWelcomingtheAsianGames# on various social media platforms, including TikTok, Kuaishou, Channels, Weibo, Bilibili, Xiaohongshu, and foreign social platforms. After submitting their works, all participants can add the hashtag to participate in interactive dissemination, and the spread of their works will be one of the important criteria for evaluation.

Contest Details:

I. Time of submission

From now till July 31

II. Awards

The contest offers awards to professional and amateur groups. In addition, the Asian Games Creative Dissemination Award is introduced to encourage participants to create works related to the Asian Games. In order to encourage the participation of organizations, the Best Organization Award is added.

1. Special Prize (1)

The award is given based on the artistic value and creativity of the entry, and its effect of dissemination during the exhibition.

Prize: RMB 1,000,000 yuan.

2. Awards for Professional Group (15)

The length of the entry should be no more than 8 minutes. The awards are given based primarily on the creativity and professionalism of the entry; and its dissemination data during the exhibition.

There will be 1 First Prize, 4 Second Prizes and 10 Third Prizes.

First Prize: RMB 200,000 yuan

Second Prize: RMB 50,000 yuan

Third Prize: RMB 20,000 yuan

3. Awards for Amateur Group (15)

The length of the entry should be no more than 3 minutes. The awards are given based on the creativity and dissemination data of the entry.

There will be 1 First Prize, 4 Second Prizes, and 10 Third Prizes.

First Prize: RMB 100,000 yuan

Second Prize: RMB 20,000 yuan

Third Prize: RMB 10,000 yuan

4. Best Dissemination Awards (2)

The awards are given based on the spreads of the entry on communication platforms. There will be two awards in this category: Best Internet Dissemination Award and Best Overseas Dissemination Award. The Best Dissemination Awards and the Special Prize will not be awarded to the same entry.

Prize: RMB 200,000 yuan

5. Asia Games Creative Dissemination Award (8)

8 outstanding videos related to the Asian Games will be selected from all eligible submissions that meet the contest requirements. The awards are given based on the production quality, creativity, and popularity of the entry.

There will be 1 First Prize, 2 Second Prizes, and 5 Third Prizes.

First Prize: RMB 250,000 yuan

Second Prize: RMB 100,000 yuan

Third Prize: RMB 50,000 yuan

6. Excellent Organization Award (several)

The awards with honorary certificates are given to organizations based on their mobilization, the number of awards received and the quality of their entries.

(1) The entry can be a single or a series of videos. If the entry is a series, it is considered as one entry for the contest.

(2) All prize money is pre-tax and will be paid in RMB.

(3) The Best Dissemination Award, Asian Games Creative Dissemination Award, and Organizing Committee Special Award will not be awarded to the same entry.

III Entry Requirement

Professional group: Organizations, studios, and individuals are eligible for the contest.

Amateur group: Only individuals (up to 2 people) are eligible to enter the contest.

Participants are encouraged to utilize various forms, such as creative promotional videos, micro variety shows, talk shows, VLOGs, micro dramas, documentaries, and feature films, and to use sound and video, editing skills, special effects, and other technical means.

There is no requirement for the language of the entries. For videos in languages other than English or Chinese, English/Chinese dubbing or subtitles are required.

Entries should be based on real-life stories spreading positive energy. Any pornographic, violent, racially discriminating, or other inappropriate content is strictly prohibited. Advertising of any kind is not allowed.

Entries must be original with no copyright disputes. Please make sure that you have acquired all necessary rights, permits and licenses for the use of pictures, music and fonts, and obtained the permission or image rights for those featured in your entry. Submission of the entries means that you have authorized the Organizing Committee to use them for future promotion, broadcasting, or exhibition. For entries that have won the Special Prize, Best Dissemination Award, Asia Games Creative Dissemination Award and First Prize, the copyright and rights of dissemination will be automatically transferred to the Organizing Committee. For other award-winning entries, the rights of dissemination and option of those entries will be automatically transferred to the Organizing Committee. Relevant authorization agreements will be signed when necessary.

For entries competing in the professional group, the screen format shall be 16:9 with the resolution of 1280*720 or above in MPG, MPEG, AVI, MOV, WMV or MP4;

For entries competing in the amateur group, both horizontal and vertical formats are acceptable, with clean images, and without any corner marks, logos, watermarks or identifying marks.

The length of the entry: For the professional group, each entry should be no more than 8 minutes. For the amateur group, each entry should be no more than 3 minutes. Entries of longer duration will not be selected.

The video quality and the dissemination effect of each entry will be taken into consideration in the final selection. Participants are encouraged to upload their videos on multiple platforms, and the data from the top two platforms with the best dissemination effect will be the main reference.

In case of similar creative works during the selection period, scores will be given based on the order of video publication (the earlier one will be ranked first).

Contest hotline: 0571-88901111

Contact email: meilizhejiang@qq.com

IV How to participate

The 19th Asian Games will be held in Zhejiang, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Why is Zhejiang called "Picturesque Jiangnan, Dynamic Zhejiang"? We are waiting for your answers. We have registration channels in Xinhuanet's overseas dissemination platform and China Blue Convergence Media Matrix, including YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, inviting you to create short videos based on the Asian Games elements and share your views on Zhejiang from a foreigner's perspective.

1. Overseas platforms such as TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook

Overseas participants or foreign nationals in China can upload their videos on TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook platforms, and add the official hashtag #PicturesqueandDynamicZhejiang for the contest.

2. Official website

Foreign nationals in China can also log in to the special homepage (http://dynamiczj.cztv.com/ ) to fill in the registration with the video submission link, and upload their original

3. Email

Participants can also choose to send their entries to meilizhejiang@qq.com in the form of an attachment or disk (Baidu /Google Drive) link. Please send your mail with the subject line in the format of "Global Short Video Contest -- Name of the Entry", and specify the details of your entry and your personal information.

V Rights and interests of participants

Participants have the opportunity to receive awards and certificates. All participants who successfully enter their entries will win the "Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang" lucky award.

Entries that receive the Committee's Special Award, First Prize, Best Dissemination Award, and Asia Games Creative Dissemination Award will be eligible to compete for "Zhijiang Tide" Cultural Award.

Entries will have the opportunity to be shown on mainstream media within the province and online, and their producers to be interviewed by mainstream media to share their creative ideas.

Outstanding producers and self-media will have the opportunity to join the "Beautiful Zhejiang" Global Communication Alliance and obtain long-term cooperation opportunities.

