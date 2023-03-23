Spectrum Labs AI now available in AWS Marketplace

AWS customers can now easily access Spectrum Labs' content moderation AI to build a better, safer internet for businesses and consumers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectrum Labs , a leader in Behavioral AI whose tools scale content moderation of online platforms, today announced its enterprise product launch in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors (ISVs) that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This news comes at a time when the company is growing its solutions to maximize user retention, user experience optimization, and revenue amplification. By connecting participating ISVs, such as Spectrum Labs in AWS Marketplace, AWS helps companies reach new markets and serve more customers who can benefit from a shared technology infrastructure.

As a leader in natural language understanding across social platforms and online communities for both enterprises and developers, Spectrum Labs Healthy Behavior AI is being used to capture difficult-to-detect toxic and illegal content such as child grooming, radicalization, bullying, and hate speech that keyword-based solutions often miss. Healthy Behavior AI is designed to reduce critical business risks to platforms and brands and keep vulnerable populations safe. With the Healthy Behaviors AI, Spectrum Labs can detect and activate the most helpful, encouraging, and friendly users or brand advocates on the platform so they can increase first-time engagement and retention – or become brand influencers at scale.

Leveraging the power of AWS allows ultra-low latency worldwide, meaning that harmful content can be detected and automatically removed in less than 20 milliseconds (about 5 times faster than the blink of an eye), allowing for near real-time detection, decisioning, and action. Spectrum Labs' multi-language capability, powered by AWS, allows games and apps to scale their content moderation worldwide and use Amazon Rekognition to provide a full suite of content moderation AI capabilities.

"We are pleased Spectrum Labs is available in AWS Marketplace, another milestone in our mission to make the internet a safer and more inclusive place for all," said Justin Davis, Spectrum Labs Chief Executive Officer. "Making it easy for platforms in AWS Marketplace to use our AI for trust and safety means we can protect more users and support generative AI developers bringing the next wave of apps to market – and we can remove harmful content before it's seen in near real-time, worldwide through simple API calls using AWS services."

As a leader in Natural Language AI, Spectrum Labs harnesses the power of data, AI, and community to build a better Internet, keeping billions of users safe online and making it a more valuable place for businesses, consumers, and societies. Using contextual AI and its newest innovation, Healthy Behaviors AI, games and apps can remove toxic users and content at scale while building positive user interaction into their design to drive retention, revenue and engagement through more positive user experiences. Let's build a better internet – go to SpectrumLabsAI.com to learn more.

