KBR Acquires Acetica℠ - a Carbon Utilization Technology

HOUSTON, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that it has acquired Acetica℠, an acetic acid production technology, which expands KBR's petrochemicals value chain through a profitable pathway for CO2 utilization.

This technology will enable the back-integration of CO2 from carbon capture to produce high value chemicals such as Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM), which is a key ingredient in sustainable coatings, adhesives, and other materials that support a net-zero transition. KBR is the only independent global licensor of acetic acid technology.

"KBR is continuing to expand its wide spectrum of sustainable technology solutions in the syngas and acetyls value chains," said Doug Kelly, KBR President, Technology. "As the only independently available acetic acid technology in the global market today, KBR's Acetica enables clients to monetize captured carbon through the production of sustainable high-value products used in our daily lives."

KBR has been a leader in process technology development, commercialization, and plant design solutions for over 50 years.

