FMC Corporation announces dates for first quarter 2023 earnings release and webcast conference call

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today it will release its first quarter 2023 earnings on Monday, May 1, 2023, after the stock market close via PR Newswire and the company's website https://investors.fmc.com.
The company will host a webcast conference call on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET that is open to the public via internet broadcast and telephone.
First Quarter Conference Call Details:
Internet broadcast: https://investors.fmc.com
Dial-in telephone pre-registration link available at:
https://Investors.FMC.com/events-and-presentations/
A replay of the call will be available via the internet and telephone from 11:00 a.m. ET on May 2, 2023, until May 25, 2023.
Internet replay: https://investors.fmc.com
US Toll Free: 1-866-813-9403
Canada: 1-226-828-7578
Other International: +44-204-525-0658
Replay Access Code: 702319
About FMC
FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.
