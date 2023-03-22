HiBid Continues Growth Trajectory with $44M GMV Week; Wide Variety of Antique, Classic, and Newer Cars Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HiBid enabled the sale of over $44.4 million in gross merchandise value in auctions held through the platform last week. In 1,561 timed and online auctions held between March 13th and 19th, 672,085 lots were sold, exceeding the total from last year's third week in March by 21%. Among the thousands of auctions currently on the site, there are numerous events featuring used cars and pickup trucks for sale. These range from antiques such as a 1926 Ford Model T Roadster and a 1949 Cadillac Series 75 limousine to recent models like a 1999 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2004 Lincoln Town Car, with a 1956 Chevrolet 3100 Stepside and a red 1968 Ford Mustang in between.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

March 13th-19th, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $44.4+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $78.5+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 672,085

Timed Auctions: 1,444

Live Auctions: 117

Bids Placed: 4.13+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.33+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Classic Car Online Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 13th-April 5th

Seller: Rhynalds Auction & Realty LLC

View Auction Catalog

Bailey Chevy Stepside, '68 Musting, and '55 Chevy

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 14th-April 2nd

Seller: Workmans Auction

View Auction Catalog

Gary Wilson Estate Vehicles Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: March 18th-25th

Seller: Morrow Auction

View Auction Catalog

Repo Vehicle Auction

Auction Type: Live (Prebidding Open)

Dates: March 13th-25th

Seller: Scott Auction

View Auction Catalog

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

