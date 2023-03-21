KBR Wins Dual NASA Prime Contractor of the Year Awards, Continues to Enhance Small Business Partnerships

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) has been awarded NASA's Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for 2022 at two agency centers: NASA Goddard Space Flight Center (GSFC) and NASA Ames Research Center (ARC).

KBR, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Announced yearly, these accolades are a part of NASA's Small Business Industry Awards, which honors its contractors' small business partnerships. KBR earned the Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year awards for its overall contract performance, participation in NASA-related outreach events, sound small business practices and use of small business contractors.

Nominated by its customers, KBR's dual win is indicative of its operations and procurement teams' strategic efforts to support diversity and small business growth around the country.

"As we grow, so do our small business partnerships," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions U.S. "This honor recognizes not only KBR's leadership, but how we support and value our small business partnerships, and collectively work together to ensure the success of NASA missions around the globe."

This is not the first time NASA's Office of Small Business Programs has recognized KBR for this achievement. KBR received the agency-level Mentor-Protégé Agreement of the Year Award for three consecutive years from 2018 through 2020, distinguishing KBR as NASA's best overall mentor during this time. Specifically, KBR was praised for its mentorship of MORI Associates in 2018, as well as for its mentorship of JES Tech, a woman-owned small business, in 2019 and 2020.

NASA also honored KBR as its Large Business Prime Contractor of the Year for ARC in 2019 and Johnson Space Center (JSC) in 2020. KBR won the same award in 2018 for JSC and GSFC, which continue to be its most heavily supported centers.

KBR has provided mission-critical space support services to civil, military and commercial customers for more than 60 years. It currently operates at 11 NASA centers and facilities and is one of the world's largest human spaceflight support organizations.

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 30,000 people performing diverse, complex and mission-critical roles in 34 countries.

KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KBR, Inc.