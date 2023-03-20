Crum & Forster Accident & Health Division Leverages OptMyCare Predictive Analytics Platform for Greater Insights, Risk Stratification and Mitigation

DALLAS, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's Accident & Health Division is collaborating with OptMyCare Inc., employing the company's proprietary healthcare predictive and descriptive analytics software as a service (SaaS) platform. OptMyCare's stop loss solutions utilize machine learning to predict emerging risk and associated cost.

"OptMyCare's SaaS platform provides Crum & Forster with prompt and reliable, clinically oriented risk management insight," said Gary Nidds, Executive Vice President, Crum & Forster Accident & Health.

Healthcare technology leader, and former CEO & Chairman of HMS and Chair of OptMyCare's Advisory Board, Bill Lucia, commented that collaborations like these are essential for risk-bearing entities to mitigate risk and cost.

"Crum & Forster was an early adopter of this platform, and it has helped improve individual and group medical reviews for risk and cost assessment," said Dr. Saravanan Bala, CEO of OptMyCare. "OptMyCare looks forward to additional opportunities to help Crum & Forster underwrite risk, apply cost containment, and assure the best outcomes for clients and patients."

Underwriters and medical reviewers in the stop loss industry could benefit from OptMyCare's ML platform to predict high dollar claims with rapid turnaround time, enabling them to scale up the volume of claims underwritten.

OptMyCare is a cloud-based descriptive and predictive analytics SaaS product with precision prescriptive solutions at a member level for all risk-bearing entities. OptMyCare developed the first-in-market solution that identifies and stratifies all healthcare conditions while identifying emerging risk and cost with high accuracy, enabling risk-bearing entities to prioritize workforce and decrease disease progression.

For more information, visit opt-mycare.com.

Monitor Life Insurance Company of New York and United States Fire Insurance Company operate under the registered trademarks of C&F and Crum & Forster. The Crum & Forster group of companies is rated A (Excellent) by AM Best Company 2022.

