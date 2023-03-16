Make This Spring Even Sweeter with PEEPS® and Its PEEPStastic Partnerships!

The Iconic Easter Brand Celebrates Spring with New and Returning Partners

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the hoppiest time of the year! The PEEPS® Brand is once again partnering with an array of exciting new and returning partners to bring fans unique ways to enjoy its iconic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies that they know and love! There's truly something for everyone this season; from fun toys to delicious confection creations, the PEEPS® Brand is guaranteed to make this Spring the best time to express your PEEPSONALITY®!

"We are thrilled to be teaming up with so many well-known brands that bring the PEEPS® Brand to life like never before," said Caitlin Servian, Brand Manager for PEEPS®. "Each year our fans look forward to the tradition of receiving our tasty marshmallow candies in their Easter baskets, and we continue to provide new and innovative ways to celebrate the season with PEEPS®."

In 2021, PEPSI® x PEEPS® made its unforgettable debut, becoming one of the most talked about collaborations and pop-culture moments of the year. Back by popular demand, PEPSI® x PEEPS® combines the refreshing taste of Pepsi cola with the classic sweet PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor. It is now available at retail for the first time ever for a limited time, so hop on it while it lasts!

Perfect for those seeking the iconic colors of PEEPS® Marshmallow in fashionable forms, Katy Perry Collections (KPC) has launched a new footwear collection available in two styles: the signature KPC Geli® in bright yellow, bright blue and bright pink, and a multicolored pool slide. The collaboration combines dazzling bright colors with fun, playful designs, making them a great addition to any Easter celebration!

For beauty lovers looking for a way to express their PEEPSONALITY® this Spring, Sally Hansen® has unveiled an all-new Sally Hansen Insta-Dri® X PEEPS® Collection, which features seven new shades, with textures and colors that will leave your nails looking like everyone's favorite quintessential Easter treats!

Looking for a fluffy and lovable friend to add to the collection? Build-A-Bear Workshop has once again released the ultimate springtime plush line of Bunnies, Bears and accessories, perfect for any Easter basket. Also, make sure to leave room in the basket for collectible PEEPS® Brand L.O.L Surprise!™ tot dolls! The Cute Bunny and Tough Chick have unique style with shimmering details that are all the rage this Easter season.

Fans can keep the seasonal fun going by baking up four new tasty recipes made in collaboration with the dessert experts at Duncan Hines®, such as the PEEPS® Color Swirl Cake or the PEEPS® Brownie Eggs. Cereal lovers rejoice! The Kellogg's® PEEPS® Marshmallow Flavored Cereal with Marshmallows is back just in time for Easter. The limited-edition cereal is inspired by the delicious taste and springtime colors of PEEPS® Classic Marshmallow Chicks and Bunnies.

The all-new PEEPS® and Vitamin Shoppe BodyTech best-in-class whey protein isolate is an exclusive collaboration that's bringing the beloved flavor of America's iconic Easter treat to the Vitamin Shoppe's best-selling sports nutrition brand. This unforgettable taste experience is guaranteed to fuel your fitness routine while treating your inner child to the delicious taste of PEEPS® Marshmallow flavor!

Tune into the PEEPS® Brand Instagram for this year's Easter "PEEPSONALITY® Live!", a virtual series featuring step-by-step tutorials on how to create PEEPS® recipes and crafts perfect for the whole family. Fans can join the livestream with their "peeps" on March 28 at 6:30PM ET to learn how to make adorable, PEEPS® Party Cake cookies with DIY expert Emily Hutchinson (@the_hutch_oven). Even sweeter, fans can find more fun recipe and craft content on the PEEPS® Brand Instagram throughout the entire season from Melody in the Making (@melodyinthemaking), Sheri Wilson (@sheri_wilson_) and Addie Taylor (@addiegtaylor).

Don't forget to express your #PEEPSONALITY by snapping and sharing pictures and videos of how you enjoy PEEPS® Chicks and Bunnies, tagging @PEEPSBRAND on social media. Be sure to follow @PEEPSBRAND to stay up to date on the latest and greatest PEEPS® offerings and check out sweet brand giveaways leading up to Easter.

For even more sweet craft and recipe inspiration, visit www.peepsbrand.com. To purchase PEEPS® Candy and merchandise, fans can shop online at www.peepsandcompany.com.

For high-res visual assets showcasing the PEEPS® collaborations, click here.

About Just Born Quality Confections:

Just Born Quality Confections is a third-generation family-owned candy manufacturer with its purpose to bring sweetness to people's lives. Just Born is the maker of some of America's most beloved and iconic brands – PEEPS®, MIKE AND IKE®, HOT TAMALES® and GOLDENBERG'S® PEANUT CHEWS®. As Just Born celebrates a century of sweetness, it has enjoyed being a part of family traditions and memories for 100 years. In 1923, the founder, Sam Born, opened a small candy shop in Brooklyn, New York, where he marketed the freshness of his daily-made candy with a sign that declared, "Just Born." Together with Born's brothers-in-law, Irv and Jack Shaffer, the company thrived and, in 1932, moved its operations to Bethlehem, PA where it has grown to become one of the largest candy companies in the US by giving back to the community, being good environmental stewards and creating a culture where people want to work.

For more information, please visit www.justborn.com. Follow @JustBornInc on Facebook and Twitter.

