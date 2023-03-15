Specialty Food Association Partners with Morocco for 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show

NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) announced today that Morocco will be their partner country sponsor for the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show. The largest B2B specialty food event in the United States, the Summer Fancy Food Show features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world.

Specialty Food Association Summer Fancy Food Show Partner Country Sponsor Morocco (PRNewswire)

The Morocco Pavilion will be 5,000 square feet and comprised of 50 companies.

"The Specialty Food Association is thrilled that Morocco will be our partner country sponsor for the 2023 Summer Fancy Food Show," said Bill Lynch, SFA president. "Morocco has a rich culture that produces an array of specialty food products, and I look forward to our buyer community experiencing the culinary treasures Morocco will be bringing to the Show."

"Morocco Foodex is glad to announce the participation of Morocco as a Partner Country in the Summer Fancy Food Show," said El Mehdi El Alami, director of Promotion and Development. "We are aiming through this event to spotlight the excellent quality, the authenticity, the sustainability and the diversity of the Moroccan food products. This participation is considered to be a major business opportunity for the Moroccan exporters to connect and develop commercial operations with U.S companies. We are also preparing a cooking show program, to offer to everyone the chance to experience the specific taste of Moroccan food. Moroccan food products are a worldwide recognized production, a legacy of know-how, an expertise in perpetual renewal and a world champion in many products like sardines, capers, olive oil, olives, etc. We look forward to meeting you and welcoming you at the Moroccan pavilion."

The Summer Fancy Food Show will take place June 25-27 at the Javits Center in NYC. The Show is open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and journalists. Registration will open in early April; for more information, please click here .

