REAL SIMPLE Spotlights the Best Green Cleaning Products with Debut of First-Ever Cleaning Awards

Editors Select 15 Effective, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Products Based on Rigorous Testing to Simplify Your Cleaning Routine and Reduce Impact on the Planet
NEW YORK, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's REAL SIMPLE today announced the winners of its first-ever Cleaning Awards, showcasing the standout, eco-friendly cleaning products that include both earth-friendly components and effective cleaning capabilities. Over the past several months, editors meticulously tested more than 90 non-toxic cleaning products to find the top-performing formulas on the market today. REAL SIMPLE's Cleaning Awards are available now on RealSimple.com and in the April issue, on newsstands March 17.
"Sustainability has been part of REAL SIMPLE's DNA since the brand began 23 years ago and our readers are eager for ideas that take their eco-friendly practices to the next level. Our first-ever Cleaning Awards cut through the cluttered, complicated market of green and sustainable cleaners and offer a definitive guide of the products that are worth a spot in your cleaning caddy," said Lauren Iannotti, REAL SIMPLE Editor in Chief.
The environmentally-friendly winners featured in REAL SIMPLE's Cleaning Awards include products with biodegradable formulas, packaging made from recycled materials, and come from companies with sustainability-forward business practices. Every product was tested by multiple editors in their own homes and was rated based on effectiveness, packaging, accessibility to consumers, and more. From the laundry room to the kitchen and bath, cleaning products for each room of the home were put to the test.
The full list of eco-friendly cleaning products featured in REAL SIMPLE's Cleaning Awards can be found below and online at RealSimple.com. The April issue of REAL SIMPLE is on newsstands on March 17.
2023 REAL SIMPLE Cleaning Award Winners:
Dishwasher Detergent: Method Heavy Duty Dishwasher Packs
Dish Soap: Palmolive Ultra Pure + Clear
Pet Cleaner: Puracy Pet Stain & Odor Remover
Hardwood Floor Cleaner: Begley's Best Earth Responsible Hardwood Floor Cleaner
Multi-Surface Floor Cleaner: Bona Hard-Surface Floor Cleaner
Liquid Laundry Detergent: 9 Elements Laundry Detergent
Predosed Laundry Detergent: Grove Co. Laundry Detergent Sheets
Powder Laundry Detergent: Ingredients Matter Laundry Soap
Stain Remover: Meliora Soap Stick Stain Remover
Unscented All-Purpose Cleaner: Branch Basics The Concentrate
Scented All-Purpose Cleaner: Method All-Purpose Cleaner
Disinfectant Spray: Seventh Generation Disinfectant Spray
Glass Cleaner: Windex Vinegar Glass Cleaner
Bathroom Cleaner: Biokleen Bac-Out Bathroom Cleaner
Toilet Cleaner: Blueland Toilet Bowl Cleaner
