Garage Gurus® Announces 2023 Automotive Technician Scholarship Program

For the Ninth Consecutive Year, Students Can Earn 12 Scholarships for the 2023-2024 School Year

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Garage Gurus®, the industry-leading training and support platform from Tenneco's DRiV group, has announced that its Automotive Technician Scholarship Program will return for 2023. Now in its ninth year, the Gurus will again award up to $30,000 in scholarships to future automotive technicians who are accepted or currently enrolled in accredited, U.S.-based automotive technical schools, colleges, and universities, or enrolled full-time at a U.S. high school. Applications are now available on the Garage Gurus website for the opportunity to receive one of 12 $2,500 Garage Gurus Automotive Technician Scholarships for the 2023-2024 school year. All materials must be submitted by May 31, 2023; winners will be announced on or about July 1, 2023.

In addition to the application, students are also required to submit two (2) letters of recommendation from non-family members as well as a typed essay or video introducing themselves and indicating "Why I Want to Be a Top Technician." (Applicants must be legal residents of the United States, in the United States on a valid student visa, or possess resident alien status.) All applications and related materials will be reviewed and the winners selected by Garage Gurus' team of ASE Master-certified technicians and other team members.

"We continue to see the effects that technician shortages across the automotive aftermarket have on shop owners and customers, so being able to support students who want to establish a career in the repair industry is especially fulfilling," said Dennis Sheran, Executive Director, Garage Gurus. "Through this annual program, as well as our online and onsite training classes, Garage Gurus stands committed to helping address skills gaps and to providing the proper education for those that are looking to begin and enhance their own careers."

Offering onsite, online, and on-demand instruction, Garage Gurus is a national training platform designed to help front-line automotive service professionals keep pace with the latest vehicle technologies. State-of-the-art Garage Gurus technical education centers operate in nine U.S. markets – Atlanta; Baltimore; Chicago; Dallas/Fort Worth; New Hyde Park, N.Y.; Rancho Dominguez, Calif.; South Florida; St. Louis; and suburban Detroit.

To learn more about the Automotive Technician Scholarship Program, to apply, and to read the full set of rules and eligibility requirements, visit www.garagegurus.tech.

About DRiV

DRiV is the global multi-line, multi-brand aftermarket business from Tenneco. With our world-leading stable of automotive brands, ranging from the highest level of performance to the broadest everyday use, DRiV tailors solutions to our markets and customers. Our principal product brands, including 15 that are more than 100 years old, include Fel-Pro®, Monroe®, MOOG®, Wagner®, Walker®, National®, Garage Gurus®, Öhlins®, Clevite® Elastomers, Ferodo®, Champion®, JURID®, Nüral®, Payen®, Beck/Arnley®, Abex®, Rancho®, DynoMax®, and others.

