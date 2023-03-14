Optiv More Than Doubles Federal Presence with ClearShark Acquisition

Convergence of Two Leading Cybersecurity Companies Creates Federal Sector Powerhouse

DENVER, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optiv, the cyber advisory and solutions leader, today announced it has acquired Maryland-based ClearShark LLC and ClearShark Services Inc. (collectively ClearShark), a premier advisor and top value-added reseller of cybersecurity and modernization technology to the United States federal government. The transaction more than doubles Optiv's federal presence, while significantly deepening its bench of government expertise and expanding the breadth of its federal capabilities.

"ClearShark is now the cornerstone of a vibrant Optiv federal business where we will together bring a new level of world-class federal capabilities to the market at scale," said Optiv CEO Kevin Lynch. "Between the uptick in cyberattacks, the recent Biden-Harris Administration's National Cybersecurity Strategy and other security regulations, cybersecurity has never been more vital. Together with ClearShark, we are primed to better help federal agencies and contractors ensure a strong cybersecurity posture and build a lasting legacy in the public sector space."

"Joining forces with the largest pure-play cybersecurity company in the world provides us, our clients and partners with a tremendous growth opportunity. We couldn't be more excited about this partnership or more bullish on the future," said Brian Strosser, ClearShark LLC president.

ClearShark Services President Marshall Bailey added, "Leveraging Optiv's comprehensive suite of cybersecurity solutions and services, we can continue to expand our already dominate delivery capabilities and operate at scale while also providing employees with new career opportunities."

The acquisition brings together two leading cybersecurity companies to create a powerhouse partnership that will better serve current and new clients by providing:

An expanded federal presence with more direct connections to the public sector.

An even broader federal team that builds on the exceptional Optiv service and expertise clients and partners have come to depend on.

A vast and comprehensive portfolio of cybersecurity services and solutions, technical capabilities and federal resources.

Exceptional relationships with the industry's leading security technology companies and product manufacturers.

The terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. Holland & Hart LLP provided counsel to Optiv during the transaction. IzenbergLaw PLLC, Fontana Law Group and PilieroMazza PLLC provided counsel to ClearShark.

Optiv Security: Secure greatness.®

Optiv is the cyber advisory and solutions leader, delivering strategic and technical expertise to nearly 6,000 companies across every major industry. We partner with organizations to advise, deploy and operate complete cybersecurity programs from strategy and managed security services to risk, integration and technology solutions. With clients at the center of our unmatched ecosystem of people, products, partners and programs, we accelerate business progress like no other company can. At Optiv, we manage cyber risk so you can secure your full potential. For more information, visit www.optiv.com .

ClearShark

ClearShark is an IT solutions provider, comprised of ClearShark LLC (including FedBiz) and ClearShark Services, Inc., focusing on providing cybersecurity, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, AI and data analytics and DevSecOps solutions and services. Our first-class engineering team is made up of mission-focused, results-driven subject matter experts from the intelligence community, Department of Defense and Department of Energy. We are focused and innovative, making investments in technologies we believe in, and being free to pivot and find disruptive technologies. For more information, visit www.clearshark.com.

