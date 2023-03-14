Hult EF Corporate Education Selected by Amazon as Education Partner for Career Choice Program

Hult EF will provide eligible Amazon employees access to English language learning resources in five countries

Amazon's Career Choice program provides pre-paid tuition to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere

ZURICH, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hult EF Corporate Education (Hult EF) announced it has been selected as an education partner for Amazon's Career Choice program, providing Amazon's employees access to a comprehensive, purpose-built English language training program in Australia, France, Ireland, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The offering includes personalized English instruction catered to each student's short and long-term goals. The program is available via computer or smartphone, and features teacher-led lessons and study materials, including access to unlimited group classes that empower students to practice speaking English in real-life scenarios alongside fellow language learners.

"We are honored to work with Amazon's Career Choice program to help educate and upskill its global workforce via English training," said Bjorn Bengtsson, President of Hult EF. "We have unrivalled global experience developing and implementing large-scale language learning programs for governments, businesses, and nonprofit organizations including eight Olympic Games, the Special Olympics, and the Rwandan Development Board in conjunction with the Mastercard Foundation. We understand that teacher-led learning results in accelerated language acquisition, which unlocks access to opportunity and changes lives. The vast majority of our students report significant improvement in current and future career opportunities. We hope that many of Amazon's eligible employees take advantage of this resource."

Hult EF's Amazon Career Choice program is powered by EF English Live, the world's leading online English school, and its mission to use technology to create a fundamentally better way to learn English. EF English Live has taught over 20 million students since its founding and conducts more than two million private classes each year. As the pioneer behind 24-hour teacher-led online English courses, the school's pedagogical approach is informed by a world-class team of academic and technical experts, plus thousands of certified online English teachers.

Amazon's Career Choice program is an education benefit that empowers employees to learn new skills for career success at Amazon or elsewhere. The program meets individual learners where they are on their education journey through a variety of education and upskilling opportunities including industry certifications designed to lead to in-demand jobs, and foundational skills such as English language and local language proficiency courses. The program is currently available in 14 countries. In the U.S., the company is investing $1.2 billion to upskill more than 300,000 employees by 2025 to help move them into higher paying, in-demand jobs.

Amazon's Career Choice program has a rigorous selection process for third-party partner educators, choosing partners that are focused on helping employees through their education programs, assisting them with job placements, and overall offering education that leads to career success.

"We're looking forward to Hult EF coming on board as an education partner for Career Choice, adding to the hundreds of best-in-class offerings available to our employees," said Tammy Thieman, Global Program Lead of Amazon's Career Choice program. "We are committed to empowering our employees by providing them access to the education and training they need to grow their careers, whether that's with us or elsewhere. We have intentionally created a partner network of third-party educators and employers committed to providing excellent education, job placement resources, and continuous improvements to the experience. Today, over 110,000 Amazon employees around the world have participated in Career Choice and we've seen first-hand how it can transform their lives."

For more information about Amazon's Career Choice, visit: https://www.aboutamazon.com/news/workplace/career-choice

For more information about Hult EF Corporate Education, visit: www.hultef.com

Hult EF Corporate Education provides corporations and governments with language and communication training, coaching and executive education expertise from internationally acclaimed and triple-accredited business school, Hult International Business School, and the world's leading private education company, EF Education First.

