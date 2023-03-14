CIFF Guangzhou 2023 Set for March 18

GUANGZHOU, China, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou) ("CIFF Guangzhou") will take place at the Canton Fair Complex in Guangzhou in two phases from 18-21 March and 28-31 March 2023. With an exhibition space of 700,000 square meters and around 4,000 exhibiting brand exhibitors, it will be the largest annual home furnishing fair in both China and the world. The fair is the first major international home furnishings exhibition since China eased its Covid-19 prevention measures and it is expected that participation levels from international brands will return to the 2019-year high.

This year, the fair continues to highlight the leading role and value of design in industry development. The Home Furniture sector between March 18-21 will use six exhibition halls, two times bigger than it was in 2019, to showcase the new trends of design in various sectors such as green health, digital intelligence, and quality of life.

Meanwhile, the Design Spring·CIFF Contemporary Chinese Furniture Design Fair will launch its third edition in the sector. The furniture design fair will feature more than 100 representative brands and launch more than 1,000 innovative new products over an exhibition area of more than 20,000 square meters and five thematic sections. There will also be 14 design-thematic exhibitions and over 30 forums, joined by more than 100 authoritative experts, scholars, industrial celebrities and around 300 pioneering artists and designers.

The Homedecor & Hometextile section covers six additional halls compared to the previous edition, with over 500 exhibiting brands, an increase of around 130% year-on-year, making it the largest and most comprehensive home decoration exhibition in Asia. While the scale of the Outdoor Furniture, Sunshade and Leisure section is seeing an expansion of 53.42% year-on-year, making it the largest and most professional outdoor furniture exhibition in Asia.

CIFF will also use the newly completed Canton Fair Complex Area D for the first time to host the world's leading and Asia's No.1 professional flagship show, the CIFF Guangzhou's Office and Commercial Space & CIFM/interzum guangzhou held from 28-31 March.

This year, the CIFF is introducing its new mascot "Jia Jia". The pronunciation of "Jia" in Mandarin means "home", while the character means beautiful and outstanding. The mascot emphasizes the CIFF's dedication to actively empowering the industry and businesses, sharing development opportunities, and creating a better life for all.

Jia Jia (PRNewswire)

For more information, please visit: https://www.ciff-gz.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)