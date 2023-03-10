Everlight Solar Breaks Ground On Headquarters In Verona

VERONA, Wis., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Everlight Solar celebrated the beginning of construction on their headquarters with a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, March 9th. The incredible 64,000-square-foot structure will be located at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Ambition Street in Verona, Wisconsin.

President and CEO of Everlight Solar, William Creech, greets onlookers after performing the ceremonial groundbreaking. Photo by Brad Trick. (PRNewswire)

Everlight Solar celebrated the start of construction on their headquarters with a groundbreaking ceremony on March 9th .

Everlight Solar has quickly grown from its startup roots to truly be a force for good in the renewable energy industry. Now with nearly 300 full-time staff members to serve customers in eight states, Everlight Solar has become the number one choice for home solar in Wisconsin! Later in 2023, Everlight Solar will continue its Wisconsin expansion by opening its newest location to serve the greater Milwaukee metro area. The stunning growth of Everlight Solar shows the remarkable potential for solar energy in the Midwest. Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar, Casey Creech, notes that building their headquarters in Verona "will not only contribute to the local economy and create jobs, but also marks a significant milestone in our community's journey towards a cleaner and more sustainable future."

Solar power has continued to become more affordable and accessible to homeowners, and this has been accelerated by the great federal incentives for solar panels. According to the Solar Energy Industries Association, the solar industry has experienced an average annual growth rate of 33% since 2000. At the groundbreaking ceremony, Verona Mayor Luke Diaz spoke about the power and benefits of renewable energy. "Renewables are the future; fossil fuels are the past. I'm thrilled that part of the future is in Verona, Wisconsin," he stated during the opening remarks.

"This project represents a significant investment in our community's future, and we are proud to be part of it," said Everlight Solar President and CEO William Creech. "It is an opportunity for us to take a bold step towards a more sustainable future, one that we can pass on to future generations. We have already helped thousands of Wisconsin homeowners go green, but the best part is we are only just getting started."

Special thanks to everyone who came out to celebrate this occasion, including Luke Diaz, Newcomb Construction Company, Inc., Settlers Bank, Badger Sports Properties, Verona and Madison Chamber of Commerce, Everlight Solar customers, the Everlight Solar team, and many other key figures in the community.

Everlight Solar is the fastest-growing solar company in the Midwest, with operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

To learn more about open jobs or about going solar for your own home, visit www.everlightsolar.com.

Central project members celebrate the start of construction with a ceremonial groundbreaking. From left to right: Bret Newcomb, President of Newcomb Construction; Casey Creech, Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar; William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar; Edward Kinney, SVP Commercial Lending at Settlers Bank; Tom Spritz, CEO of Settlers Bank; Luke Diaz, Verona Mayor. Photo by Brad Trick. (PRNewswire)

The hosts of the event complete the ceremonial groundbreaking. From left to right, Marty Pulver, Superintendent of Newcomb Construction; Brandon Andrews, Project Manager of Newcomb Construction; Casey Creech, Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar; William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar; Gus Newcomb, Real Estate of Newcomb Construction; Bret Newcomb, President of Newcomb Construction. Photo by Brad Trick. (PRNewswire)

Following the groundbreaking, those involved in the project pose at the headquarters site. From left to right: Casey Creech, Chief Revenue Officer of Everlight Solar; Tom Spritz, CEO of Settlers Bank; William Creech, President and CEO of Everlight Solar; Wesley Walsh, loan officer and business lending partner; Edward Kinney, SVP Commercial Lending at Settlers Bank. Photo by Brad Trick. (PRNewswire)

Verona Mayor Luke Diaz opens the groundbreaking ceremony with a speech on the importance of renewable energy and solar power's bright future in Verona, Wisconsin. Photo by Brad Trick. (PRNewswire)

