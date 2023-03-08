KEYSTONE TURBINE SERVICES (A PAG COMPANY) RECEIVES ROLLS-ROYCE  "BEST IN CLASS" AWARD FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW

ATLANTA, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta-based Precision Aviation Group, Inc. (PAG), a leading provider of products and value-added services to the Aerospace and Defense industries worldwide, is pleased to announce that Keystone Turbine Services (KTS - a PAG Company located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania), for the third year in a row, received the prestigious Rolls-Royce Best in Class Award for 2023. This award recognizes significant achievements by KTS in providing continuous world-class MRO services and support to operators of the M250 and RR300 series of gas turbine engines and related components to customers worldwide.

"We are proud to again recognize Keystone Turbine Services as this year's 'Best in Class' award winner," stated Scott Cunningham, Helicopter Program Director for Rolls-Royce Corporation. "Their longstanding commitment to service excellence gives M250 and RR300 customers the peace of mind to know they will receive only the very best in quality, performance and reliability every time."

"This award represents PAG's ongoing commitment to further enhance our Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 MRO capabilities at KTS and is part of PAG's long-term strategy to further expand and strengthen the deep-rooted relationships we have built with our key OEM's and customers," said David Mast, President & CEO of Precision Aviation Group. "KTS has a great team of engine professionals, and I'm proud their peers have again recognized their unwavering commitment to providing complete customer satisfaction plus superior service and support."

"Amongst all the members of the Rolls-Royce FIRST network, I'm proud Keystone was again chosen as this year's winner of the 'Best in Class' award, stated John Fraser, General Manager of KTS. "This award recognizes our employee's commitment to continuous improvement and dedication to always providing world class service excellence each and every day. I'm proud to share this award with them."

About the Rolls-Royce FIRST network

The Rolls-Royce FIRST (Fully Integrated Rolls-Royce Support Team) network is an authorized global support network for operators of the M250 and RR300 series of small gas turbine engine, providing affordable and reliable support solutions. The FIRST network includes more than 30 approved, licensed service centers around the world. With its competitive structure, operators will find affordable and reliable services anywhere for Rolls-Royce M250 and RR300 engines and related components.

About Precision Aviation Group

Precision Aviation Group (PAG) is a leading provider of products and value-added services to the aerospace and defense industries worldwide. With 20 Repair Stations, and over 850,000-square-feet of sales and service facilities in the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Brazil – PAG's 23 locations and customer-focused business model serve aviation customers through Supply Chain and Inventory Supported Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (ISMRO®) services.

Keystone Turbine Services (KTS - a PAG Company located in Coatesville, Pennsylvania) has over 47 years of gas turbine engine experience. KTS is Rolls-Royce's second largest certificated Authorized Maintenance Repair & Overhaul Center (AMROC) supporting all variants of the M250 and RR300 Series of gas turbine engine including related modules, accessories and components. In addition, KTS is an FAA and EASA certificated Part 145 Repair Station and a certificated Honeywell Authorized Warranty and Repair Station (AWARS) for Maintenance, Overhaul, Repair and Testing of Rolls-Royce M250 & RR300 plus Pratt & Whitney PT6A and PT6T series Fuel Controls, Power Turbine Governors, and related accessories.

PAG provides MRO and Supply Chain Solutions for Fixed- and Rotary-wing aircraft. PAG has MRO and manufacturing capabilities on over 100,000 product lines in four MRO segments – Avionics, Components, Engines and Manufacturing/Sub-Assembly/DER Services. PAG is dedicated to keeping mission critical, business, military, and defense operators in the air.

