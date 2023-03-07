China Airlines restores daily service between Ontario, California, and Taipei

Airline resumes flights at pre-pandemic frequency with larger aircraft

ONTARIO, Calif., March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China Airlines will fully restore daily round-trip service between Southern California's Ontario International Airport (ONT) and Taipei beginning March 26, 2023, ONT officials announced.

China Airlines will resume daily service to and from Southern California's Ontario International Airport later this month. (PRNewswire)

The return of daily service connecting ONT and Taoyuan International Airport (TPE) marks a major milestone in Ontario's recovery of international air service, all of which was suspended at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.

"We have eagerly awaited the resumption of daily service between Ontario and Taiwan," said Atif Elkadi, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). "This exciting development is a testament to the demand for long-haul international travel from the Inland Empire and the exceptional service provided by our global gateway."

After suspending service in March 2020, China Airlines resumed ONT-TPE flights in June 2021, gradually increasing service levels as demand returned. The resumption of daily service occurs at the same time that China Airlines marks its five-year anniversary at ONT.

The first carrier to offer nonstop, transoceanic passenger service to ONT after its transition to local ownership, China Airlines will upgrade the aircraft operating the route from an Airbus A350-900 to a larger Boeing 777-300ER, increasing seat capacity from 306 to 358 across premium business, premium economy and economy classes. The service is also scheduled to provide customers with seamless one-stop connections to additional destinations throughout Asia.

TPE is the primary international gateway to northern Taiwan's more than 9 million residents, while ONT is the closest and most convenient international gateway airport for more than 10 million Southern California residents in San Bernardino, Riverside, northern Orange and eastern Los Angeles counties.

Domestic air travel through ONT surpassed pre-pandemic levels in 2022, a milestone achieved by few other airports in California.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which offers nonstop commercial jet service to more than two dozen major airports in the U.S., Mexico, Central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

