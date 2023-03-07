Censia Ranks Among Most Innovative Companies in Data Science

SAN FRANCISCO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fast Company Magazine named Censia to this year's list of most innovative companies in Data Science for its AI and machine learning-driven talent intelligence solutions. Censia's technology organizes and structures enormous amounts of talent, company, and industry data. It then delivers it through lightweight, easy-to-use solutions that deliver superior executive intelligence, talent, and workforce planning results.

"Censia's mission is clear - we are committed to helping the world's best organizations unlock their potential through transformative talent," said Joanna Riley, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder. "Our AI-driven talent intelligence solutions lead the industry in identifying and engaging outstanding executive talent and delivering critical insights for any organization's talent landscape. We're thrilled to have our efforts recognized by Fast Company."

Censia provides talent technology solutions for all aspects of the talent lifecycle. Censia's platform enables its best-in-class customers to build multidimensional search models to rapidly discover the most optimal candidates, substantially increasing the inclusion of diverse candidates while improving recruiting efficiency more than sixfold.

Censia's Executive Intelligence solution dramatically improves the efficacy of the executive search, identifying the absolute best talent for a given need while reducing the executive search cycle by more than 60%.

Censia's Workforce Intelligence solution provides organizations with unmatched workforce planning and market landscape tools to uncover talent-related insights that better inform workforce decisions in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

"I've spent my career focused on building technology products and staffing technical programs, and I always found the process of analyzing talent data both antiquated and frustrating," says Bruce Cooper, Co-Founder, and Chief Engineering Officer of Censia. "When Joanna presented her vision to leverage the best in technology, data science, and analytics to provide visibility into the world of talent, I knew this was the solution the marketplace needed. Over the past five years, Censia has made incredible jumps using modern quant algorithms and machine learning methodologies, and I couldn't be prouder of what we've achieved."

Censia has built the world's most powerful yet easy-to-use, AI-driven talent intelligence platform, enabling any organization to source, engage, and develop truly transformative talent. For more information, visit www.censia.com.

