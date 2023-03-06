MELANIE H. MUHLSTOCK OF PARKER WAICHMAN LLP NAMED TO LEADERSHIP ROLE IN NATIONAL HAIR RELAXER MARKETING SALES PRACTICES AND PRODUCTS LIABILITY LITIGATION

PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melanie H. Muhlstock, Managing Partner in the Mass Torts Department for the national law firm Parker Waichman LLP, has been named to the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee ("PSC") in the multi-district litigation (MDL) involving hair relaxer marketing sales practices and product liability litigation. The Order was entered on March 3, 2023 by Judge Mary M. Rowland of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Ms. Muhlstock brings to the group her substantial experience in mass torts litigation along with the extensive knowledge and experience of the Parker Waichman firm, long involved in multi-district litigation nationwide. Ms. Muhlstock has often been selected to serve on discovery and expert sub-committees for Plaintiffs' Steering Committees nationwide. Most recently Ms. Muhlstock was appointed to serve as a member of the Plaintiffs' Executive Committee of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee in In Re: Elmiron (Pentosan Polysulfate Sodium) Products Liability Litigation (MDL No. 2973) and as Lead/Liaison Counsel in In Re: Tasigna Products Liability Litigation (Superior Court of New Jersey MCL No. 6345). With more than twenty-five years' experience in this field, Ms. Muhlstock is a frequently invited to speak on mass tort litigation at national seminars attended by members of the Bar and Bench. Jerry Parker, the founding partner of the firm, commented that "Melanie has always been a fierce advocate for our clients and will vigorously fight for the rights of all of the injured plaintiffs in the In Re: Hair Relaxer Marketing Sales Practice and Products Liability Litigation along with the other members of the Plaintiffs' Steering Committee and the Parker Waichman team."

Parker Waichman LLP currently represents almost 1,000 thousand plaintiffs who have been harmed due to hair relaxer products, and anticipates that the size and scope of the litigation will continue to increase. Plaintiffs allege that the use of hair relaxer products can cause women to sustain serious injuries including uterine cancer, endometrial cancer, and ovarian cancer, which can result in death.

Ms. Muhlstock joins a diverse group in this Plaintiffs' Steering Committee, which is comprised of many of the most highly accomplished men and women in the field of plaintiffs' consumer products litigation. "It is an honor to be appointed by the Court to this talented and diverse team in such an important litigation. Together, we will fight for the justice these women deserve. " said Ms. Muhlstock.

If you or a loved one believes their uterine, endometrial or ovarian cancer diagnosis was as a result of the use of hair relaxer products, please call our law firm at 1-800-968-7529 or visit our website at www.yourlawyer.com.

