CDG Launches Samsara Tracking, Route Building, and Liveshare Integration for MBS

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce the launch of active tracking, dynamic route building, and Liveshare capabilities for its integration between Samsara, the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, and CDG's MBS consumer and enterprise BSS/OSS solution. This evolution of CDG's existing integration with Samsara allows MBS to determine a technician's current location, status, and proximity to open orders and tickets. In addition, MBS can now dynamically build routes within Samsara's platform based on assigned jobs assigned. This integration also exports live GPS location data from Samsara to notify customers when technicians are enroute.

According to CDG's Vice President of Product Development, Mike Chalk, "Deepening our MBS integration with Samsara allows us to promote our operator-driven mission by advancing MBS's workforce planning capabilities, as well as enhancing the provider's customer experience."

Samsara's Connected Operations Platform makes it easy for organizations to access, analyze, and act upon real-time data from warehouses, trucks, trailers, and equipment to improve their safety, efficiency, and sustainability. With an open API, Samsara's platform enables customers to connect their most important third-party applications and unlock a holistic view of their physical operations. This integration is now available on the Samsara App Marketplace.

About CDG:

CDG has been providing scalable, accurate billing and operational support solutions for retail and wholesale telecommunications carriers and service providers for more than 50 years. Our operator-driven solutions include: BDS, Interconnect, CABS, Mediation, Customer Care, Network Elements, Ticketing, Service Provisioning, E-Care (EBPP), Workflow, CRM Prospects, and third-party financial, mapping, and facilities management products.

About Samsara:

Samsara is the pioneer of the Connected Operations Cloud, which allows businesses that depend on physical operations to harness IoT (Internet of Things) data to develop actionable business insights and improve their operations. Samsara operates in North America and Europe and serves tens of thousands of customers across a wide range of industries including transportation, wholesale and retail trade, construction, field services, logistics, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, and food and beverage. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

