Amtrak Cascades Service Fully Restored

WASHINGTON, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak, in collaboration with ODOT, WSDOT and other agencies resumes Cascades service between Portland, Ore. and Vancouver, BC on March 6. Today's announcement marks the first time direct service will operate between Portland and stations north of Seattle since 2020. Serving 12 stations along the I-5 corridor in western Washington, customers traveling north can depart Portland at 3:05 p.m. — Seattle at 7 p.m. — for an 11 p.m. arrival in Vancouver, BC. The southbound train leaves Vancouver, BC at 6:35 a.m. for an 11 a.m. stop in Seattle and a 2:55 p.m. Portland arrival.

"With more people now traveling, we are thrilled to double the daily roundtrips between Seattle and Vancouver, BC. By adding staffing and equipment to the region, we can once again offer customers a direct connection between Portland and Canada," said Amtrak CEO Stephen Gardner.

Running along the water from British Columbia, through river and mountain vistas in Washington and Oregon, Amtrak Cascades offers views of some of the country's most distinctive cities and spectacular natural attractions.

Amtrak Cascades restarted daily service to Canada, between Seattle and Vancouver, BC, in September 2022. Now fully restored on the popular Pacific Northwest route, Amtrak Cascades offers a cafe car, which features products grown and made in the Pacific Northwest on its Bistro Menu. Travelers also can enjoy large spacious seats with ample leg room, no middle seat and one of the most generous baggage policies in the travel industry, applicable for two personal items and two carry-on bags.

The states of Washington and Oregon jointly sponsor and fund the Amtrak Cascades service.

"WSDOT is pleased to be restoring trains between Portland, Seattle and Vancouver, BC. The resumption of this additional roundtrip marks the first time since the pandemic that passengers can travel on the same train to all stops between these major cities," said Ron Pate, Director of WSDOT's Rail, Freight and Ports Division. "We're looking forward to adding even more Amtrak Cascades trains later this year between Seattle and Portland."

"We're aware of just how ready everyone is for this direct service from Portland to Vancouver, BC to come back," said Karyn Criswell, administrator of the Oregon Department of Transportation's Public Transportation Division. "With our new reduced rates for travel within Oregon on the Cascades, we're excited to see ridership grow throughout the corridor, giving people in the Pacific Northwest an affordable, comfortable and safe option for travel."

"Thanks to all the players who helped us return to full service, including ODOT, WSDOT, BNSF, VIA Rail, Sound Transit, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Canada Border Services Agency and the Congressional Delegation, including the key members who hold leadership positions on our transportation committees — Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA), Sen. Patty Murray (D-WA) and Rep. Rick Larsen (D-WA)," said Gardner.

Customers can visit Amtrak.com, AmtrakCascades.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks and call 1-800-USA-RAIL for tickets. Travelers departing from Canada can also book their tickets at ViaRail.ca and through 1-888-VIA-RAIL.

The United States and Canadian governments have specific requirements for travel between the two countries. Those who fail to meet these criteria will not be allowed to cross the border.

Senator Murray (D-WA)

"I am thrilled to join Amtrak in announcing that service between Portland, Oregon and Vancouver, BC is resuming. This train line runs along a critical North-South corridor in Washington state, connecting families, communities, and small businesses. Amtrak plays a critical role in getting people where they need to be on time and at a reasonable cost—this is great news as we work to keep Washington state moving forward," said Senator Murray (D-WA).

Senator Cantwell (D-WA)

"Finally, Amtrak Cascades service is restored to pre-pandemic levels, providing travelers a convenient transportation option to skip traffic along the I-5 corridor. But this meaningful milestone isn't the final stop. Amtrak has committed to adding two additional trips between Seattle and Portland this fall providing commuters even more travel options."

Senator Wyden (D-OR)

"Restoration of this Cascades rail service between Portland and British Columbia provides a key reconnection for Oregonians to travel free of traffic headaches in the Northwest," Wyden said. "Today's wonderful news from Amtrak about restoring this valued and scenic route shows both the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law's investments in passenger rail and indications of an ongoing recovery from the worst economic impacts of the public health crisis."

Senator Merkley (D-OR)

"Restoring passenger rail in the Pacific Northwest brings economic and recreational benefits to the region by providing additional ways for people to travel from Portland to Vancouver, BC for business or pleasure," said Senator Merkley. "I'll keep working to improve and expand transportation options for residents and visitors to Oregon and the region."

Congressman Larsen (D-WA-02)

"The full restoration of Amtrak Cascades service is great news for the Pacific Northwest," said U.S. Representative Rick Larsen, the lead Democrat on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee! "Thanks to bold, long-term investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Amtrak is able to renew and support routes like Cascades, Empire Builder and Coast Starlight that connect communities like Edmonds, Everett, Mount Vernon, Stanwood and Bellingham in my district to Vancouver, British Columbia, Seattle, Portland and Eugene. I will continue to push for Congress to fully fund its passenger rail commitments to create more jobs, grow regional economies, reduce congestion and carbon emissions, and build a cleaner, greener, safer and more accessible transportation network."

Congressman Blumenauer (D-OR-03)

"Travel by rail is one of the most enjoyable ways to see the country, with the bonus of skipping the all-but-certain traffic delays," said Congressman Earl Blumenauer. "I proudly voted for an unprecedented investment in passenger rail in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and am hopeful that this will be the first of many instances of stronger rail service. The resumption of a second daily round trip route between Portland and British Columbia is an indicator that travel is bouncing back from the pandemic, and worthy of celebration."

Congresswoman Bonamici (D-OR-01)

"Amtrak's Cascade line is a crucial link between the major metro regions of the Pacific Northwest, and improving transit service is key to advancing equity and addressing the climate crisis," said Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici. "The resumption of Amtrak's second daily Cascades route to Vancouver, BC will increase mobility in our region, making it easier for more people to get where they need to go. I am grateful for Amtrak's work to restore this service."

Congresswoman Chavez-DeRemer (R-OR-05)

"Whether traveling for tourism or business, this route runs right through a thriving economic corridor that helps connect Oregonians to important industries and destinations up north. I'm glad to see regular service between Portland and Canada resume," said Chavez-DeRemer.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler

"I welcome and celebrate the restarting of the Portland to Vancouver, BC train as an inter-city rail connection that transports visitors and business travelers between our two communities and makes our broader region more sustainable and competitive. I appreciate Amtrak for restarting this service and look forward to future opportunities to connect Portland with other communities throughout our region."

