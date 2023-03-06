Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ally Financial schedules release of first quarter financial results

Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) has scheduled the release of its first quarter financial results for Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET. The results will be available on the Ally Press Room website (http://media.ally.com).

Ally will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET to review the company's performance. You may listen to the call via webcast or dial-in. The webcast will be live on Ally's Investor Relations website in the Events & Presentations section (http://www.ally.com/about/investor/events-presentations/index.html).

To join the conference via dial-in, please pre-register via the following link at least 15 minutes before the call begins: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI5aac46030789469983029aeeb8d0774a. Upon registration, you will be provided with the conference dial-in number as well as a unique registrant ID.

The presentation and financial supplement will be posted in the Events & Presentations section of Ally's Investor Relations website on April 19, 2023 at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast on the Ally Investor Relations website.

About Ally Financial
Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE: ALLY) is a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank and an industry-leading auto financing business, driven by a mission to "Do It Right" and be a relentless ally for customers and communities. The company serves more than 11 million customers through a full range of online banking services (including deposits, mortgage, point-of-sale personal lending, and credit card products) and securities brokerage and investment advisory services. The company also includes a robust corporate finance business that offers capital for equity sponsors and middle-market companies, as well as auto financing and insurance offerings through more than 23,000 dealers nationwide. For more information, please visit www.ally.com and follow @allyfinancial.

For more information and disclosures about Ally, visit https://www.ally.com/#disclosures.

For further images and news on Ally, please visit http://media.ally.com.

Contacts:
Sean Leary
Ally Investor Relations 
704-444-4830
sean.leary@ally.com

Peter Gilchrist
Ally Communications (Media)
704-644-6299
peter.gilchrist@ally.com

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ally-financial-schedules-release-of-first-quarter-financial-results-301763389.html

SOURCE Ally Financial

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.