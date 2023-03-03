Music Licensing, Inc.'s Subsidiary Pro Music Rights Renews Agreement with ByteDance and TikTok, Offering Innovative Music and AI Solutions

NAPLES, Fla., March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Music Licensing, Inc. (OTC:SONG) is thrilled to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Pro Music Rights, Inc. has renewed its licensing agreement with ByteDance and its subsidiary TikTok for another year. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Pro Music Rights and its continued efforts to provide high-quality music and innovative AI-generated music to users worldwide.

As part of the licensing agreement announced last year, Pro Music Rights has been providing TikTok with access to its vast music catalog, which includes some of the most popular songs and artists of all time, as well as AI-generated music from Pro Music Rights' Music AI program. This partnership has enabled TikTok to offer its users a unique and engaging experience by incorporating a diverse range of music into their videos and content.

The renewal of this agreement is a testament to the success of Pro Music Rights and its commitment to delivering top-notch music and innovative AI-generated music to its partners. It further solidifies Pro Music Rights' position as a leading provider of music licensing services in the industry. With this agreement, Pro Music Rights and TikTok will continue to work together to provide innovative and engaging experiences for users across the globe.

"We are thrilled to renew our agreement with ByteDance and TikTok for another year, and to continue to provide them with access to our vast music catalog and our innovative Music AI program," said Jake P. Noch, CEO of Music Licensing, Inc. "Our team at Pro Music Rights is dedicated to delivering high-quality music and exceptional services to our partners, and we are proud to be working with such a forward-thinking company like ByteDance and TikTok."

The renewal of this agreement highlights Music Licensing, Inc.'s commitment to providing innovative and cutting-edge music solutions to its partners. With Pro Music Rights' vast music catalog, exceptional licensing services, and its innovative Music AI program, the company is well-positioned to continue to be a leader in the music industry.

Pro Music Rights is the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) to be formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies such as TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and many others. Pro Music Rights holds an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others, as well as Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) Created Music.

