Vonage Delivers Better Engagement With Launch of Smart Video API Capabilities

HOLMDEL, N.J., March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Von age , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has introduced new AI-powered enhancements to its award-winning Video API , providing customers with increased accessibility and automated, real-time media processing to optimize video engagement.

The Vonage Video API empowers businesses to add AI-powered capabilities for more meaningful, connections with customers.

Today's businesses must continue to leverage technology in their digital transformation journeys to accommodate growing consumer expectations to engage on their channels of choice. Video has become a preferred communications channel for businesses to engage with customers who have become accustomed to using this channel as a means to connect via a personalized and seamless mobile or web experience, from anywhere.

Vonage's new enhancements to its Video API empower businesses to add AI-powered capabilities for more meaningful, real-time connections with their customers with smarter video interactions that can be embedded into their existing applications, including:

Audio Connector: Natively connect to any AI service provider for processing/analyzing audio streams from a live video session, including speech recognition and other purpose built engines to enable live captions, automated transcripts, translations, Electronic Health Records (EHR), indexing, media intelligence, and more.

Media Processor: Apply machine learning transformers to real-time video to block, highlight or track specific video and audio elements, such as blur and background filters, focus on speaker and noise suppression, increasing customer focus and engagement by minimizing distraction and the sharing of personal information such as location and setting. Additionally, Media Processor cloud-based services can be enabled for users on web and mobile browsers, as well as natively on mobile devices. Media Processor is currently in beta.

Additionally, Vonage also supports End-to-End Encryption capabilities with the Vonage Video API, elevating participant privacy over video for customers with global requirements and/or industries with complex compliance needs.

Vonage Video API End-to-End Encryption is a security feature for those using programmable video to connect with large numbers of participants. Unlike other solutions which are only encrypted "hop-by-hop," or along select flows of data, and are limited in scale, Vonage Video API End-to-End Encryption provides encrypted video sessions that scale for multi-party applications across the entire media path, from client-to-client, and are not accessible by any other servers.

This addition addresses security concerns with current multiple party applications, allowing certifications and compliance for customers, including those in healthcare, financial services and EU deployments, where there are strict laws on security and data protection. Additionally, End-to-End Encrypted media is compatible with the Media Processor applications, preserving filters, such as backgrounds, applied to real-time video.

"With the addition of these compliance and AI tools, the Vonage Video API can unlock unique value for our customers, helping them to make the kind of smarter, bespoke connections that increase trust and drive long lasting customer loyalty," said Amitha Pulijala, VP of Product, Platform & Video for Vonage. "Driving more intelligent interactions with AI allows us to deliver innovative video capabilities to our customers. The Vonage Video API continues to stand out in the market as an easy, accessible and secure way to deliver enhanced customer engagements that our customers seek."

"The desire to keep up with consumer expectations has elevated interest in and adoption of visual engagement channels for customer experience improvement," said Beth Schultz, VP of Research and Principal Analyst for Metrigy. "Vonage's two-pronged approach to infusing visual engagements with AI capabilities such as live captions and transcriptions, background blur, and noise cancellation will advance the state of the art for companies wishing to support API-based one-to-one and multiparty video with the features consumers have come to expect using video meeting applications."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

