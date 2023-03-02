Vital Proteins Honors International Women's Day with Day Off

CEO champions the needs of women at Vital Proteins; aims to improve the workplace for the next generation

CHICAGO, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Vital Proteins®, the leader in collagen*, announces that the company will honor International Women's Day on March 8th, by giving employees a day off to recognize and celebrate women's achievements. Under the leadership of CEO Tracey Warner Halama, the wellness lifestyle brand continues to prioritize equality in the workplace and announces additional employee benefits aimed to support the unique needs of women.

"Championing women's equality in the workplace should be a no-brainer for all companies," said Tracey Warner Halama, CEO at Vital Proteins. "With 58% of our employees identifying as women, I'm passionate about empowering our organization with modern resources and programming to support their ability to show up as their best selves both at home and at work."

Since taking the helm as CEO in January 2022, Tracey Warner Halama has overhauled the company's benefit plans including several initiatives to prioritize the health and wellness of its female employees and their families. Vital Proteins has partnered with Milk Stork to cover the shipment of breastmilk home while the employee is traveling for work and, most recently, Carrot , the leading global fertility care platform. Warner Halama has also championed 14 weeks paid parental leave for both parents, updating bereavement policies to cover miscarriage and IVF failures, and offering travel reimbursement to employees required to travel 60+ miles for healthcare-related needs.

"Prior to Vital Proteins, I spent the majority of my career in the technology space. And as you can imagine, especially in the 2000's, that industry wasn't particularly considerate of women's unique wellness needs in the workplace. It's hard to imagine this now, but as a commission-based employee, I went back to work eight weeks postpartum to ensure I was paid my bonus. There was no flex time. No childcare stipend. I pumped in the bathroom. These personal challenges have fueled my passion to improve the working conditions for women at Vital, and I'm honored to be in a position to do so," continued Warner Halama, a single mother of two daughters.

Warner Halama recognizes the need to champion and uplift women outside of her organization as well. Vital Proteins has partnered with local Chicago-based organization, Salt & Light Coalition , a trauma-informed workforce development program empowering human trafficking survivors to thrive. Throughout the month of March and beyond, Vital Proteins' employees will donate their time and knowledge through dedicated education programs focusing on topics including nutrition, health and wellness and conflict resolution to empower women and their community.

Vital Proteins is committed to improving its practices and procedures across social, and environmental efforts through new initiatives to be a true force for good. Any employee unable to take March 8th off will be offered an extra floating holiday.

