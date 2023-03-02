Alex and Ani Partners with Stord to Fuel Rapid Expansion and Optimize Customer Experience

Alex and Ani selects Stord's warehousing and fulfillment services to support e-commerce growth and maintain best-in-class customer experience.

LOS ANGELES and ATLANTA, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex and Ani , a leading American jewelry retailer and producer, announced its partnership with Stord , the Cloud Supply Chain leader, in a major step to fuel accelerated e-commerce, retail, and B2B growth, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Stord Logo (PRNewswire)

After handling distribution, fulfillment, and manufacturing in-house since its inception, Alex and Ani recognized the need to outsource its warehousing and fulfillment. The company found the perfect partner in Stord, with a comprehensive solution built to scale that combines physical warehousing and fulfillment with a technologically advanced, end-to-end order management (OMS) platform. This software allows Alex and Ani to access valuable, real-time data and make informed decisions, leading to seamless optimization and scaling of operations that drive a world-class customer experience.

As its customer base continues to grow, Alex and Ani is looking to implement fast delivery times and low costs. By moving its inventory into Stord's nationwide network of warehouses, the company will reduce delivery times and distances while improving customer expectations. In addition, Stord Parcel, a carrier-agnostic last-mile delivery solution, lets Alex and Ani automatically select the most efficient and cost-effective carrier and service level for each package, with advanced modeling to ensure expected delivery dates are met.

"Our e-commerce business has rapidly grown, and we wanted a partner with expertise across our supply chain that delivers a high quality experience for our customers," said Scott Burger, CEO of Alex and Ani. "Trusting Stord with DTC and B2B fulfillment allows our team to focus on scaling our brand, developing products, and further elevating the customer experience."

"Partnering with a company that aligns with your vision and values is crucial in delivering outstanding customer experiences," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "We're excited to join forces with Alex and Ani in its next phase of growth, and aim to be a key strategic partner by streamlining supply chain operations, reducing costs, and delivering best-in-class customer experiences."

This news comes on the heels of continued momentum for Stord. The company recently announced its port-to-porch logistics offering , Stord One Commerce software , Stord Parcel , increasing its network capacity , and extending its Series D round to over $200M in funding at a valuation of $1.3B with a new investment led by Franklin Templeton. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani is an American retailer and producer of jewelry that believes the universe speaks to us through signs and symbols, guiding us toward our soul's destiny. Their jewelry is designed to be a vehicle of self-expression, a way for you to showcase your unique personality and individuality to the world. Using recycled materials in their crafting process, their jewelry is more than an accessory, it's a symbol of your connection to the universe and a reflection of your authentic self. For more information, please visit https://www.alexandani.com/ .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like REDCON1, goodr, TruConnect, BODYARMOR, Native, Tula, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

