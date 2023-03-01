Spring Break Kicks Off in Orlando with Exclusive Events, New Attractions and Vacation Savings

ORLANDO, Fla., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orlando, Theme Park Capital of the World, is ranked among the 18 Cheapest Places to Travel in 2023, according to Kayak. The destination not only offers visitors unique experiences to create lasting memories this spring break, but also options to help them save money and bring more value to their vacation.

IMAGE: Caribe Royale Orlando

THEME PARK EVENTS & NEW ATTRACTIONS

With nine thrilling theme parks, Orlando promises immersive experiences this spring, whether it's savoring international eats at exclusive festivals or taking off on new attractions.

EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival ( March 1 – July 5 ) boasts impressive Disney-inspired topiaries, colorful gardens and delicious fresh flavors around the World Showcase.

Universal's Mardi Gras : International Flavors of Carnival ( through April 16 ) features Cajun and Creole dishes, and performances by some of the biggest names in music.

SeaWorld Orlando's Seven Seas Food Festival ( through May 7 ) features exquisite global cuisine, local craft beers and diverse live entertainment.

Much-anticipated attractions are set to open this spring:

LOCAL NEIGHBORHOOD SPRING ART FESTIVALS

Visitors can admire Orlando's local art scene at various annual spring festivals.

The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival ( March 17-19 ) is one of the nation's oldest, largest and most prestigious outdoor art festivals, drawing over 300,000 visitors annually. Hosted in historic Winter Park , the juried art show features sculptures, paintings, digital art and more from hundreds of artists.

Orlando's largest arts and crafts festival series, Spring Fiesta In The Park ( April 1-2 ) in Downtown Orlando's Lake Eola Park, features distinctive art from over 300 artists and crafters, live entertainment and local food vendors.

Celebrate Central Florida's diverse culture with a tapestry of artwork from 25 folk and urban artists and live entertainment at the Hannibal Square Heritage Center Folk & Urban Art Festival ( April 22 ).

SPRING BREAK SAVINGS AND EXCLUSIVE DEALS

Orlando-area attractions and resorts will offer exclusive deals and discounts for spring:

Caribe Royale Orlando : Enjoy 15% off the best available rate on stays of two or more nights, plus a $25 daily dining credit when booking direct through April 21 , for stays between Feb. 27 and May 31, 2023 .

Floridays Resort Orlando: Get a sixth night free when booking five nights by May 31 for stays through May 31, 2023 .

Avanti International Resort: Save 20% on the best available rate when booked by May 31 for stays through May 31, 2023 .

Avanti Palms Resort: Save 25% on the standard rate when booked by May 31 for stays through May 31, 2023 .

The Point Hotel & Suites: Save 25% when booking a minimum of two nights before May 31 for stays through May 31, 2023 .

Travelers can maximize their Orlando spring break budget by using these helpful tips:

Schedule a complimentary vacation planning session: With Visit Orlando's exclusive vacation planning tools – like the immersive With Visit Orlando's exclusive vacation planning tools – like the immersive Orlando Virtual Tour feature and free one-on-one vacation planning services.

Enjoy extra perks: Staying at a theme park's on-site properties has major advantages, such as early admission and extended hours, in-room babysitting and children's activity centers.

Purchase tickets in advance: Buying tickets online ahead of time can be a big-time money saver. Many of Orlando's popular attractions and theme parks offer authorized discount tickets through Visit Orlando powered by Buying tickets online ahead of time can be a big-time money saver. Many of Orlando's popular attractions and theme parks offer authorized discount tickets through Visit Orlando powered by BestOfOrlando.com

Experience unique attractions under $30 : From brain-bending experiences to outdoor adventures, Orlando offers one-of-a-kind experiences that are as memorable as they are value-packed. A full list is available From brain-bending experiences to outdoor adventures, Orlando offers one-of-a-kind experiences that are as memorable as they are value-packed. A full list is available here

Enjoy free fun: In addition to the low-cost attractions and experiences, Orlando offers even more fun, no-cost activities for all ages, like Disney Springs, Lake Nona Sculpture Garden and a wealth of museums and galleries. A full list of free activities can be found In addition to the low-cost attractions and experiences, Orlando offers even more fun, no-cost activities for all ages, likeand a wealth of museums and galleries. A full list of free activities can be found here

Continuous updates on Orlando happenings can be found at VisitOrlando.com , the official visitor information source for the destination.

